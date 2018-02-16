© Myriota

Myriota to open IoT iab and create 50 new jobs

Satellite communications company Myriota will invest AUD 2.72 million in an “Internet of Things (IoT) Laboratory” in Adelaide, Australia, creating more than 50 new jobs in IT and advanced manufacturing.

Myriota’s investment of AUD 1.36 million, which will be matched by a grant from the South Australian State Government’s Future Jobs Fund, will allow the company to integrate its low-cost satellite IoT solution into a wide range of global products and services.



Jobs to be created at Myriota include highly skilled software and hardware developers, data networking and satellite communications professionals.



Myriota Chief Executive Officer Dr Alex Grant says the Internet of Things industry is set to boom across the globe and Myriota has the potential to create significantly more advanced manufacturing jobs over the coming years and undertake production runs of millions of units for export.



“Our low-cost IoT system has been deployed in field trials for months now, and there are hundreds of companies here and overseas interested in using our product to provide connectivity for a huge range of applications,” Dr Grant said.



“This new IoT lab will enable us to build on our core technology and apply it across a wide range of industries including agriculture, defence, utilities, environmental monitoring, asset tracking and logistics," he adds.