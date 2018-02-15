© Unviversal Display Corporation Electronics Production | February 15, 2018
Samsung & Universal Display inks new OLED agreements
Universal Display Corporation says it has signed long-term OLED material supply and license agreements with Samsung Display.
These agreements affirm that Universal Display will continue to supply its proprietary UniversalPHOLED phosphorescent OLED materials and technology to Samsung Display for use in its OLED displays, a press release reads.
“We are pleased to announce the signing of these long-term agreements with our partner Samsung Display,” Steven V. Abramson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Display Corporation, says in the release.
The companies have been collaborating for over eighteen years, and with these new agreements the cooperation is set to continue for quite some time more. The agreements are currently scheduled to run through December 31, 2022, and may be extended for an additional two-year period.
"As Samsung continues expanding its OLED product roadmap and investments, we look forward to supporting its advancements with our highly-efficient, high-performing proprietary OLED technologies and UniversalPHOLED materials,” Abramson continues.
Financial terms of the agreements have not been disclosed.
“We are pleased to announce the signing of these long-term agreements with our partner Samsung Display,” Steven V. Abramson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Display Corporation, says in the release.
The companies have been collaborating for over eighteen years, and with these new agreements the cooperation is set to continue for quite some time more. The agreements are currently scheduled to run through December 31, 2022, and may be extended for an additional two-year period.
"As Samsung continues expanding its OLED product roadmap and investments, we look forward to supporting its advancements with our highly-efficient, high-performing proprietary OLED technologies and UniversalPHOLED materials,” Abramson continues.
Financial terms of the agreements have not been disclosed.
Samsung & Universal Display inks new OLED agreements Universal Display Corporation says it has signed long-term OLED material supply and...
Orbotech solutions selected by LG Display for its Gen 6 fab Israeli equipment supplier, Orbotech, says that LG Display has ordered multiple Quantum...
Lockheed Martin looking to hire 1’800 in new expansion plan The security and aerospace company says it has broken ground on a new, USD 50 million, 255’000 square foot office facility in Orlando. At the same time announced plans to hire about 1’800 people over the next two years.
Panasonic to kick off Indian refrigerator production in March The Japanese company says it will soon start the production of refrigerators designed for the...
Uniti and Bird Group join forces in India The Swedish electric carmaker has entered into a partnership with Bird Group, an Indian...
Universal Robots opens repair centre in Shanghai The newly renovated location will handle all the company’s repair requests as well as house...
Chemigraphic opens design centre to provide NPI support Electronics manufacturer Chemigraphic has launched a dedicated design centre...
Kitron receives EUR 17 million industry order The Norwegian EMS provider says it has received an order for manufacturing related to a new...
ABB wins $45 million order to strengthen German power grid ABB has won an order worth around USD 45 million from German transmission system...
Incap's revenues increased 26% during 2017 Revenues for the Finnish EMS provider increased by 26% YoY and the operating profit by 20%...
Ascent Aerospace opens engineering centre of excellence Ascent Aerospace, a provider of tooling systems, factory automation and assembly line...
NKT sets up service centre in Lithuania Power cable manufacturer NKT has chosen Kaunas for its shared service centre, with...
Porsche doubles its e-mobility investment By 2022, the sports car manufacturer will invest more than EUR 6 billion in e-mobility, focusing on both plug-in hybrids and purely electric vehicles.
EU to support Northvolt’s European battery project The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved a loan request from Northvolt AB. The...
Murata increases investments in Chinese manufacturing The Japanese component manufacturer has reportedly signed a new agreement with...
Polestar appoints head of R&D and starts building its new HQ Polestar – Volvo Car Group’s performance road car brand – has started construction of a...
Eurofighter: Airbus freed from bribery allegations The investigation of Airbus Defence and Space GmbH by the Munich Public Prosecutor...
Foxconn to make Milwaukee its US headquarter The Taiwanese EMS-giant – which is planning a massive LCD panel manufacturing facility in...
AT&S invests millions to expand its plants in India and Austria In a move to grab as much business as possible within the fast moving market of driver...
thyssenkrupp acquires division from FMT thyssenkrupp’s airport solutions business has acquired the aircraft gate docking systems...
Manz breaks ground for CIGS production line The German equipment manufacturer says that it has broken ground – on schedule –...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments