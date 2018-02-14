© Panasonic

Panasonic to kick off Indian refrigerator production in March

The Japanese company says it will soon start the production of refrigerators designed for the Indian market at its newly built plant in Panasonic Technopark in Jhajjar, Northern India.

India is currently undergoing a dramatic economic growth and the household appliances market is tagging along in a fast pace. The government is encouraging companies to locate manufacturing facilities in the country under Prime Minister Narenda Modi's "Make in India" initiative.



The Japanese company considers the country – along side China and Southeast Asia – as a strategic market for its household appliances business, and is therefore proactively investing resources and reinforcing corporate structure in the country.



With this refrigerator plant, the Panasonic has expanded its local production portfolio for the appliances business in India that already includes small kitchen appliances and televisions, as well as air-conditioners and washing machines that have been made in Panasonic Technopark since 2013. Panasonic's first Indian-made refrigerators will have a capacity of 300 liters to 350 liters, the range expected to grow in popularity, with energy-efficient inverter technology, the site has a planned production capacity of 500'000 units a year.



Going forward, Panasonic will continue to expand its home appliances business in the fast growing Indian market by taking advantage of its lifestyle research unit and research and development functions there.