Universal Robots opens repair centre in Shanghai

The newly renovated location will handle all the company’s repair requests as well as house a complete inventory of spare parts for its collaborative robot arms. The centre will serve the entire China mainland region.

Universal Robots General Manager in China, Adam Sobieski, emphasises how the new repair centre underscores the sense of urgency that UR experiences in the market.



“In China, which is developing very fast, not only the system integrators but also the end users prefer just-in-time services and solutions,” he says. “A UR cobot should always be operational and not be standing still waiting for repair or spare parts. We should always be able to supply our customers with a swift and efficient service so they know they can reply on our cobots.”



With the new 200 square metre new centre in Shanghai is the second of its kind outside Denmark after the launch of a similar repair center in Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA at the end of 2017.



“Universal Robots will help a lot of customers in China discover how cobots can help them to adopt cutting edge manufacturing technology and to become more competitive in 2018,” continues Sobieski.