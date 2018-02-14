© Chemigraphic Electronics Production | February 14, 2018
Chemigraphic opens design centre to provide NPI support
Electronics manufacturer Chemigraphic has launched a dedicated design centre, investing significant engineering resource into optimising customers’ designs at the proposals stage.
Instead of simply working to specified designs from customers and highlighting any major errors or risk factors, Chemigraphic wants to take part as early as possible to offer its skills and expertise to influence the product development process.
The design centre also provides customers with a collaborative workspace at the company’s Crawley headquarters, which customer engineering teams can visit to discuss concepts, designs and processes with Chemigraphic’s manufacturing experts, the company states in a press release.
The company says that this level of early NPI engagement delivers a number of Design for Manufacture (DfM) benefits, including rapid time to market, efficient qualification and procurement of parts – which in turn reduces costs and mitigation of risk factors.
John Johnston, Sales and NPI Director, comments: “By engaging with customers early on, Chemigraphic can optimise product designs to reduce cost, make processes more robust and aid the transition through the prototype and production phases. By making such an emphasis we can ensure that we are helping our customers to choose the best materials and manufacturing methods to achieve product realisation quickly and smoothly.”
Comments