© kitron

Kitron receives EUR 17 million industry order

The Norwegian EMS provider says it has received an order for manufacturing related to a new industrial product line.

Production will start in the second half of 2018 and take place at Kitron's plant in Kaunas, Lithuania. The total value of the order is approximately EUR 17 million over a four-year period.



The order is placed by an existing Kitron customer and comes in addition to existing production volumes and revenue.