© incap Electronics Production | February 13, 2018
Incap's revenues increased 26% during 2017
Revenues for the Finnish EMS provider increased by 26% YoY and the operating profit by 20% YoY. The factory expansion and renewal of production capacity was a key factor for the growth.
The group reported revenues of EUR 48.5 million for the fiscal year of 2017; up 26% from EUR 38.6 million during 2016. Full year operating profit amounted to EUR 4.5 million, compared to EUR 3.8 million during 2016.
Net profit for the fiscal year amounted to EUR 3.1 million, 47% higher than in 2016 when the company recorded a net profit of EUR 2.1 million.
“Our profitable growth continued in 2017. The Group’s revenue grew by 26% and the operating profit in terms of EBIT by 20%. The EBIT margin amounted to 9.3% indicating that we continue being among the best companies in our peer group,” president and CEO, Vesa Mäkelä, commented in the report.
In the report Mäkelä says that good planning being the best guarantee for success; stating that the factory extension in India and the modernisation of manufacturing machinery both in India and in Estonia were completed just on time.
“Getting new products into production can be successful only if we can show the customer that we have sufficient capacity and technical competence. We are able to grow the revenue further without any significant new investments in factory premises.”
The company continues to focus on industrial electronics and will consider eventual cooperation opportunities in other segments like the automotive industry and consumer goods case-by-case.
“Our present strategy fits best with our technology and competence, and it has proved to be successful also in the new customer acquisition,” says Mäkelä.
While contract manufacturing enjoys the good upturn in the market along with other industries. There are a few challenges that faces everyone; keeping up profitability levels being one of them. But also, with the increase in demand the component prices are also increasing and lead times are getting longer, and therefore, the materials management and the control of inventory values require special attention, the company states.
For now, the company’s target is to continue with the organic growth while at the same time keeping up its profitability.
“Our efficient operational model and strong financial position enable us to grow our business also through M&A,” the CEO adds.
Net profit for the fiscal year amounted to EUR 3.1 million, 47% higher than in 2016 when the company recorded a net profit of EUR 2.1 million.
“Our profitable growth continued in 2017. The Group’s revenue grew by 26% and the operating profit in terms of EBIT by 20%. The EBIT margin amounted to 9.3% indicating that we continue being among the best companies in our peer group,” president and CEO, Vesa Mäkelä, commented in the report.
In the report Mäkelä says that good planning being the best guarantee for success; stating that the factory extension in India and the modernisation of manufacturing machinery both in India and in Estonia were completed just on time.
“Getting new products into production can be successful only if we can show the customer that we have sufficient capacity and technical competence. We are able to grow the revenue further without any significant new investments in factory premises.”
The company continues to focus on industrial electronics and will consider eventual cooperation opportunities in other segments like the automotive industry and consumer goods case-by-case.
“Our present strategy fits best with our technology and competence, and it has proved to be successful also in the new customer acquisition,” says Mäkelä.
While contract manufacturing enjoys the good upturn in the market along with other industries. There are a few challenges that faces everyone; keeping up profitability levels being one of them. But also, with the increase in demand the component prices are also increasing and lead times are getting longer, and therefore, the materials management and the control of inventory values require special attention, the company states.
For now, the company’s target is to continue with the organic growth while at the same time keeping up its profitability.
“Our efficient operational model and strong financial position enable us to grow our business also through M&A,” the CEO adds.
Incap's revenues increased 26% during 2017 Revenues for the Finnish EMS provider increased by 26% YoY and the operating profit by 20%...
Ascent Aerospace opens engineering centre of excellence Ascent Aerospace, a provider of tooling systems, factory automation and assembly line...
NKT sets up service centre in Lithuania Power cable manufacturer NKT has chosen Kaunas for its shared service centre, with...
Porsche doubles its e-mobility investment By 2022, the sports car manufacturer will invest more than EUR 6 billion in e-mobility, focusing on both plug-in hybrids and purely electric vehicles.
EU to support Northvolt’s European battery project The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved a loan request from Northvolt AB. The...
Murata increases investments in Chinese manufacturing The Japanese component manufacturer has reportedly signed a new agreement with...
Polestar appoints head of R&D and starts building its new HQ Polestar – Volvo Car Group’s performance road car brand – has started construction of a...
Eurofighter: Airbus freed from bribery allegations The investigation of Airbus Defence and Space GmbH by the Munich Public Prosecutor...
Foxconn to make Milwaukee its US headquarter The Taiwanese EMS-giant – which is planning a massive LCD panel manufacturing facility in...
AT&S invests millions to expand its plants in India and Austria In a move to grab as much business as possible within the fast moving market of driver...
thyssenkrupp acquires division from FMT thyssenkrupp’s airport solutions business has acquired the aircraft gate docking systems...
Manz breaks ground for CIGS production line The German equipment manufacturer says that it has broken ground – on schedule –...
KSAT opens new office in Silicon Valley Norwegian KSAT, a provider of satellite ground stations and part of the Kongsberg Group...
BAE to modernise head-up displays for UAE's F-16 fleet BAE Systems has been selected by Lockheed Martin to modernise head-up displays...
Robots on the rise – density increases globally The introduction of robotics and automation of production is accelerating around the world, says the International Federation of Robotics. 74 robot units per 10’000 employees is the new average of global robot density in the...
JA Solar wants to expand its presence in Eastern Europe JA Solar Holdings, one of the world's largest solar products manufacturers, announced that...
Nano Dimension with yet another top customer Israeli additive electronics company says that one of the top 10 largest PCB...
Mycronic receives order from Taiwanese manufacturer Mycronic AB has received an order for several systems of the MYPro series from a large...
Leoni completes factory sale in Roth Cable and cable systems provider, Leoni, ended 2017 by selling their factory site in Roth to the City of Roth. However, the company isn’t leaving.
Cummins acquires JM's automotive battery systems business Cummins Inc. has acquired Johnson Matthey's UK automotive battery systems...
Cable manufacturer Starz is looking for an investor A structured investor process has been started for the cable harness manufacturer Starz and...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments