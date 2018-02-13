© Ascent Aerospace Electronics Production | February 13, 2018
Ascent Aerospace opens engineering centre of excellence
Ascent Aerospace, a provider of tooling systems, factory automation and assembly line integration services, plans to reorganise and expand the company's engineering resources.
The company says it is consolidating the engineering teams from its longstanding Michigan businesses, Global Tooling Systems, Odyssey Industries, Brown Aerospace and Ascent Integration – North America into an Engineering Centre of Excellence at its Macomb campus.
This consolidated team will build on the existing strength of each organisations engineering and design capability and bring it together under one roof for improved collaboration, process standardisation, and manufacturing support. The size of the engineering team will be increased throughout 2018 and beyond, due to the high demand for complex integrated systems, a press release reads.
The company says that the new centre will compliment Ascent Engineering in Bothell, Washington, which was established as Ascent's original Engineering Centre of Excellence in 2013. The Bothell office has recently expanded its office space to accommodate a rapidly growing engineering team there as well.
The combined activities are part of a broader effort to harmonise activities across Ascent. Combining work streams across the company will improve planning, reduce outsourcing, lead to consistent work practices, and facilitate cross training. According to Michael Mahfet, CEO of Ascent Aerospace, "By leveraging our footprint, and standardizing our heritage expertise and work processes, we can serve customers at a much higher level and create a better working environment for our teams."
