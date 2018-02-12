© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

Murata increases investments in Chinese manufacturing

The Japanese component manufacturer has reportedly signed a new agreement with the government of Wuxi in China to invest USD 1.1 billion in an industrial park.

The two parties recently signed an agreement under which Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. will increase its investment in the industrial park from USD 1.5 billion to USD 2.6 billion in order to build a new component manufacturing facility as well a lithium battery factory, according to a report in state-owned Xinhua News Agency.



The new component manufacturing facility – which will be capable of producing 40 billion multi-layer ceramic capacitors per year – is expected to be up and running by the end of 2020. As for the lithium battery plant, which will have an annual output of 132 million batteries, production is expected to start in the first quarter of 2019, the report continues.