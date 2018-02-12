Kulicke & Soffa receives new order for die attach equipment

Kulicke & Soffa has received a new order of its high-performance die attach equipment, APAMA DA, under the APAMA Series of solutions. The order comes from an unnamed camera module manufacturer.

With the rapid growth of connected devices and smartphones the demand for camera modules, memory and sensing devices has expanded significantly.



The APAMA DA, which offers both flip chip and epoxy capabilities, features the latest parallel processing and post-pick alignment technology. Its dynamic calibration technology allows continuous recalibration ensuring critical placement stability and consistency for the most demanding, high-volume production environments, a press release reads.



Shubneesh Batra, K&S’s Vice President of Advanced Packaging Business Unit, said, “K&S continues to rapidly expand its portfolio of Advanced Packaging tools driving new solutions to the most challenging and demanding applications. The recent market success serves as a testament to our dedication and commitment to support and resolve our customers’ most challenging assembly requirements.”