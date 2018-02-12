© Bundesheer Pusch - for illustrative purposes

Eurofighter: Airbus freed from bribery allegations

The investigation of Airbus Defence and Space GmbH by the Munich Public Prosecutor (Staatsanwaltschaft München I) related to the sale of Eurofighter aircraft to the Republic of Austria in 2003 has been terminated.

The result of the investigation by the Munich Public Prosecutor, which had been ongoing since 2012, did not confirm the allegations of bribery, a press release reads.



In order to conclude the investigation, the Munich Public Prosecutor has issued an administrative penalty notice against Airbus Defence and Space GmbH under the German Act on Administrative Misdemeanours (“Ordnungswidrigkeitengesetz”) amounting to EUR 81.25 million. The total amount comprises an administrative fine of EUR 250,000 and a disgorgement of EUR 81 million. Airbus Defence and Space GmbH has accepted this notice.



The notice is based on the allegation of a negligent breach of supervisory duties of non-identified members of Airbus Defence and Space GmbH’s former management. The notice alleges that certain former management negligently failed to ensure proper internal controls that would have prevented employees from making payments to business partners without proven documented services in exchange.



On the other hand, the notice explicitly recognises the major efforts undertaken by Airbus and its management since 2012, which have resulted in a new Compliance culture and a serious Compliance programme.