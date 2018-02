Foxconn to make Milwaukee its US headquarter

© foxconn

The Taiwanese EMS-giant – which is planning a massive LCD panel manufacturing facility in Wisconsin – says that a building in downtown Milwaukee will become the company’s headquarters.

Foxconn’s Louis Woo announces #FoxconnPlace and the Wisconn Valley Innovation Center. #WisconnValley pic.twitter.com/hQsq4f2LMf — Wisconn Valley Innovation Center (@Wisconn_Valley) February 6, 2018

The company will purchase an existing seven-story – 132’000 square-feet – building downtown which is said to have a capacity to house up to 650 people, reports BizTimes.Once in the hands of the EMS-giant, the building will go under the name ‘Foxconn Place’ and will also be the home for the newly established Wisconn Valley Innovation Center. The center will be a place for business incubators and start-up initiatives in addition to Foxconn staff.As previously reported by evertiq , the company is building a USD 10 billion manufacturing campus in Mount Pleasant, southeastern Wisconsin. The facility – which will be one of the largest greenfield foreign direct investment in US history – is expected to create 13’000 new jobs in the state.