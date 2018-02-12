© AT&S PCB | February 12, 2018
AT&S invests millions to expand its plants in India and Austria
In a move to grab as much business as possible within the fast moving market of driver assistance systems, AT&S is investing heavily to expand its technology competence.
Autonomous driving and existing applications in this area holds great potential for the microelectronics industry. The PCB market for these applications is growing by roughly 5.5% annually; by 2020, the electronic components are expected to account for a share of 35% of the cost of cars, and even 50% by 2030, the company states in a press release.
The company is now expanding its technology competence with an investment project of roughly EUR 40 million and will produce high-frequency printed circuit boards for applications which are used, for example, in sensors for distance measurements at the existing sites in Nanjangud, India (near Bangalore) and Fehring, Austria (South East Styria) starting in May 2018 (India) and March 2019 (Fehring).
The new capacities will contribute to increases in revenue and earnings in the Automotive segment, which currently accounts for 33% of the group’s total revenue together with the Industrial and Medical segments.
“We were one of the pioneers in HDI technology in the automotive sector and with this expansion we intend to consolidate our position in the future. This step is fully in line with our strategy to generate growth through technology. This is a significant technology leap for both sites. As a result, we will continue to be the technology leader in India as well, far ahead of the competition. We consider India a very lucrative future market for us,” said CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer.
The company is now expanding its technology competence with an investment project of roughly EUR 40 million and will produce high-frequency printed circuit boards for applications which are used, for example, in sensors for distance measurements at the existing sites in Nanjangud, India (near Bangalore) and Fehring, Austria (South East Styria) starting in May 2018 (India) and March 2019 (Fehring).
The new capacities will contribute to increases in revenue and earnings in the Automotive segment, which currently accounts for 33% of the group’s total revenue together with the Industrial and Medical segments.
“We were one of the pioneers in HDI technology in the automotive sector and with this expansion we intend to consolidate our position in the future. This step is fully in line with our strategy to generate growth through technology. This is a significant technology leap for both sites. As a result, we will continue to be the technology leader in India as well, far ahead of the competition. We consider India a very lucrative future market for us,” said CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer.
Silex's investing heavily in China – aiming for the top MEMS manufacturer, Silex Microsystems, is in the process of building a new volume production plant in Beijing, China. This is the company’s first dedicated Pure Play MEMS Foundry operation in China, and Tomas Bauer, Senior Vice...
Atlas Copco opens expanded innovation center in Germany Atlas Copco has inaugurated an expanded innovation center in Bretten, Germany. The center...
Trouble in paradise – Apple finds more supplier problems The Cupertino company says that it has found a higher number of serious violations of...
GM Nameplate opens new optical bonding facility in Taiwan GM Nameplate (GMN) and Mildex Optical Inc. announces the opening of their new...
Spirit Circuits’ Waterlooville facility to relocate SCL PCB Solutions Group says that it will centralise the groups United Kingdom PCB manufacturing facilities – namely Spirit Circuits and Lyncolec.
Max Automation expands in China The high-tech engineering specialist says it has closed its acquisition of a majority stake in...
Continental and CITC with JV for Battery Systems production Technology company Continental, and Chinese automotive supplier and battery...
Airbus adjusts production rates - affecting 3'700 positions Following changes to the A380 and A400M delivery plans, Airbus is adjusting the production rates for the programmes – something that will affect the workforce.
North American PCB sales and orders continue to climb Both sales and orders were up year-over-year in January. Due to continued strong order growth...
Essemtec partners with Finnish Tactotek Tactotek, a company headquartered Oulu Finland, has designed the revolutionary...
Autoliv to develop and produce level 3 ADAS system for Geely Autoliv has, together with its software joint venture Zenuity, been selected to develop and...
Lockheed begins assembly of JCSAT-17 The assembly, test and launch operations (ATLO) team at Lockheed Martin has started...
Leoni with fourth plant in Serbia German cable specialist Leoni plans to open another production plant in Serbia...
92 IC wafer fabs closed or repurposed from 2009-2017 Since the global economic recession of 2008-2009, the IC industry has been on a mission...
Andreas Berger is new the CEO of Ruag Defence The Board of Directors of Ruag has chosen Andreas Berger as the new CEO of Ruag Defence...
Elmatica appointed preferred supplier by Terma Three years after Terma opened up the doors to Elmatica, the printed circuit broker has made...
Hanza signs large agreement with Apstec Systems Swedish EMS provider, Hanza Holding AB, says it has signed an agreement with Apstec...
More competition for European battery manufacturers Several players are in the midst of building – or planning – large scale manufacturing plants in...
Global January semi sales up 22.7% compared to last year Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 37.6 billion for the month of...
Garmin selected as IBBI’s exclusive marine electronics supplier Garmin International – a Garmin unit – has been selected as the exclusive marine electronics...
thyssenkrupp invest further in Eastern Europe thyssenkrupp announces that it has opened a further automotive components plant in Jászfényszaru, Hungary.
IMI passed $1 billion in revenue in 2017 The Filipino-based EMS provider has passed a major milestone. The company reports that its...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments