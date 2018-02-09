Electro Rent opens new inventory centre in New Jersey

The inventory and service center will support Electro Rent’s Test and Measurement and Rush Computer Rentals businesses to respond to growing customer demand and support of local requirements in the four-state area.

The provider of test and technology solutions and services has announced the opening of a new inventory and service center in New Jersey – connecting more customers in the four-state area including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania with local access to Power and Industrial Test and Measurement solutions and services. The officially opening is scheduled for February 21, 2018.



Electro Rent customers will be able to take advantage of the local access to Test and Measurement solutions and expertise, including a drop-off and pick up location, along with onsite technical support and daily equipment rental options.



“We look forward to expanding our extensive network with a new inventory center in New Jersey to deliver the highest quality of service and support with local access to Test and Measurement solutions for our local customers,” says Mike Clark, Chief Executive Officer for Electro Rent Americas.