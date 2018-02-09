© kongsberg Electronics Production | February 09, 2018
KSAT opens new office in Silicon Valley
Norwegian KSAT, a provider of satellite ground stations and part of the Kongsberg Group, has opened an office in Silicon Valley in order to be closer to the fast growing New Space industry.
With the new office, the Norwegian company is gearing up to be able to provide faster and more closely integrated support on the KSAT ground solutions – optimised for constellations of small satellites.
The company currently has twenty operational ground sites around the world; which operate as one interconnected network supporting both legacy and small satellites. The KSAT network benefits from a legacy of performance, having supported leading space agencies like NASA, ESA, and JAXA for decades.
"KSAT has more than 50 years of experience from the space industry and in this time we have built up a unique ground station network for uplink, downlink, and command and control of satellites. We see KSAT's expertise and infrastructure is highly valued by the new commercial operators, and we are already providing services to many of these companies. I'm pleased to expand KSAT's global footprint, not only on the ground station locations but also our physical presence. Staying close to the customers is always the most important thing," says Rolf Skatteboe, President and CEO of KSAT in a press release..
US Sales Director, Stig-Are Thrana, has been in Silicon Valley for two years already, preparing for the opening of the office and getting closely connected in the market.
“Over the last five years KSAT has been working in a fast changing and dynamic space industry. By getting to know the market needs really well, we have developed new and tailor-made services, putting ourselves in prime positions to support the New Space industry,” says Thrana.
Together with Katherine Monson, who has joined the KSAT team in August after leading the Ground Station department for Spire Global – the team is ready for growth, looking to hire at least one more person this spring.
