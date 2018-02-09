© BAE Systems Electronics Production | February 09, 2018
BAE to modernise head-up displays for UAE's F-16 fleet
BAE Systems has been selected by Lockheed Martin to modernise head-up displays (HUD) on F-16 aircraft for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Armed Forces, replacing the fleet’s analog system with digital technology.
The HUD, which sits directly in a pilot’s line of sight, is a see-through display that presents real-time, flight-critical information without obstructing his or her view of the outside world.
BAE Systems will use its Digital Light Engine (DLE) technology to implement a HUD upgrade that integrates seamlessly into the F-16’s existing HUD space, requiring no changes to the aircraft, cabling, or computing. The advancement will remove the outdated cathode ray tube image source and replace it with a digital projector.
“To the naked eye, the pilot sees no difference in performance when our DLE HUD is installed. It retains the existing optics, video camera, and control panel,” said Andy Humphries, director of Advanced Displays at BAE Systems in a press release. “The real difference is the significant cost savings our customer will experience over the product’s life cycle as a result of reduced maintenance and spares requirements.”
The fully digital system has the potential to reduce life-cycle costs by 20% and offers at least four times the reliability of legacy analog systems. The DLE HUD features high-resolution symbology that is viewable under any flight condition, and it is designed to accommodate future advancements in symbology and video, the release continues.
BAE Systems will use its Digital Light Engine (DLE) technology to implement a HUD upgrade that integrates seamlessly into the F-16’s existing HUD space, requiring no changes to the aircraft, cabling, or computing. The advancement will remove the outdated cathode ray tube image source and replace it with a digital projector.
“To the naked eye, the pilot sees no difference in performance when our DLE HUD is installed. It retains the existing optics, video camera, and control panel,” said Andy Humphries, director of Advanced Displays at BAE Systems in a press release. “The real difference is the significant cost savings our customer will experience over the product’s life cycle as a result of reduced maintenance and spares requirements.”
The fully digital system has the potential to reduce life-cycle costs by 20% and offers at least four times the reliability of legacy analog systems. The DLE HUD features high-resolution symbology that is viewable under any flight condition, and it is designed to accommodate future advancements in symbology and video, the release continues.
thyssenkrupp acquires division from FMT thyssenkrupp’s airport solutions business has acquired the aircraft gate docking systems...
Manz breaks ground for CIGS production line The German equipment manufacturer says that it has broken ground – on schedule –...
KSAT opens new office in Silicon Valley Norwegian KSAT, a provider of satellite ground stations and part of the Kongsberg Group...
BAE to modernise head-up displays for UAE's F-16 fleet BAE Systems has been selected by Lockheed Martin to modernise head-up displays...
Robots on the rise – density increases globally The introduction of robotics and automation of production is accelerating around the world, says the International Federation of Robotics. 74 robot units per 10’000 employees is the new average of global robot density in the...
JA Solar wants to expand its presence in Eastern Europe JA Solar Holdings, one of the world's largest solar products manufacturers, announced that...
Nano Dimension with yet another top customer Israeli additive electronics company says that one of the top 10 largest PCB...
Mycronic receives order from Taiwanese manufacturer Mycronic AB has received an order for several systems of the MYPro series from a large...
Leoni completes factory sale in Roth Cable and cable systems provider, Leoni, ended 2017 by selling their factory site in Roth to the City of Roth. However, the company isn’t leaving.
Cummins acquires JM's automotive battery systems business Cummins Inc. has acquired Johnson Matthey's UK automotive battery systems...
Cable manufacturer Starz is looking for an investor A structured investor process has been started for the cable harness manufacturer Starz and...
Antitrust allegations hit Electrolux The French Competition Authority has informed Electrolux that it will issue a...
2017 was a record year for Mycronic Order intake, and sales and earning all reached new record levels as the company beat the...
Kado and Dongyang E&P to develop world's thinnest laptop charger Israeli startup, Kado, which has developed an ultra-thin charging technology, has announced its...
Byton partners with self-driving tech company Chinese electric vehicle company, Byton, has entered into a partnership with...
Annual semi sales up 21.6% - Top $400 billion for first time The global semiconductor industry posted sales totalling USD 412.2 billion in 2017, the...
Electric motor manufacturer YASA opens new UK facility The manufacturer of axial-flux electric motors and controllers says that it has raised GBP 15...
Conti & Nvidia partners on full-scale autonomous vehicle platform The two companies have announced that they are partnering to create Artificial...
Motorola Solutions to acquires Avigilon Motorola Solutions has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire surveillance solutions...
Gorenje is still exploring strategic partnership opportunities In November 2017, Gorenje announced that it was on an active search of a suitable...
Northvolt gets additional support The Swedish Energy Agency says it will support the establishment of Northvolt’s...
Major defence order creates jobs at Danish manufacturer Danish manufacturer, Mikkelsen Electronics A/S, has secured a large order from Swiss General...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments