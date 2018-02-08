© mycronic

Mycronic receives order from Taiwanese manufacturer

Mycronic AB has received an order for several systems of the MYPro series from a large Taiwanese contract manufacturer of electronics.

The Swedish manufacturing equipment supplier received the order in February, which includes one MY300 pick-and-place machine and four MY700 high-speed jet dispensing systems. The equipment will be delivered during the first quarter of 2018 and be installed at two production sites in China and one in Taiwan. The net value of the order amounts to approximately SEK 6 million.



Mycronic’s business area Assembly Solutions offers production solutions for modern electronics manufacturing.



Mycronic launched the MYPro series in 2017 and the MY700 can process any type of circuit board, from standard to complex flexible boards, by jetting high-speed, high-precision solder paste and assembly fluid deposits. The MY300 allows the customer to increase productivity within a 40 percent smaller footprint. It also achieves higher speeds due to automatic job selection, rolling changeovers, as well as faster board transfer and tool changes.



“It’s really a great breakthrough in a new segment. MY700 is the industry’s fastest jet dispensing platform and all ordered machines will replace stencil printers in high-mix electronics production.” says Clemens Jargon, VP Global Dispensing, Assembly Solutions. “As a business partner of many of the world’s most advanced electronics manufacturers, we have been systematically solving our customers’ production challenges for more than 30 years. We are committed to developing solutions that improve efficiency for the entire operation and bring real value to their business.”