© kheng guan toh dreamstime.com Electronics Production | February 07, 2018
Cable manufacturer Starz is looking for an investor
A structured investor process has been started for the cable harness manufacturer Starz and other companies within the Kehrel Group.
The provisional insolvency administrator Bettina Schmudde (Partner White & Case) has initiated the investor process to "enable a long-term and stable continuation of the four Starz companies in Germany, Poland, Tunisia and China with around 720 employees", a press release states.
The business operation of the insolvent Starz GmbH, based in Großräschen near Cottbus (east of Berlin), which employs around 170 people, will continue as normal and all contracts are fulfilled.
Potential investors are able to submit binding offers until mid-March 2018.
Starz is a manufacturer of cable harnesses for special vehicles, in particular for construction, agricultural and forestry as well as municipal and fire-fighting vehicles. At the end of January 2018, Starz GmbH (and the mother company Kehrel AG) filed for insolvency. The other companies of the Kehrel Group - Starz Polska Sp. Z.o.o., Mecsy s.a.r.l., Starz Wiring System Ltd. Co., Petri+Lehr GmbH, Weinbrenner GmbH and Lausitz Karosse GmbH - are not affected by the insolvency proceedings.
The business operation of the insolvent Starz GmbH, based in Großräschen near Cottbus (east of Berlin), which employs around 170 people, will continue as normal and all contracts are fulfilled.
Potential investors are able to submit binding offers until mid-March 2018.
Starz is a manufacturer of cable harnesses for special vehicles, in particular for construction, agricultural and forestry as well as municipal and fire-fighting vehicles. At the end of January 2018, Starz GmbH (and the mother company Kehrel AG) filed for insolvency. The other companies of the Kehrel Group - Starz Polska Sp. Z.o.o., Mecsy s.a.r.l., Starz Wiring System Ltd. Co., Petri+Lehr GmbH, Weinbrenner GmbH and Lausitz Karosse GmbH - are not affected by the insolvency proceedings.
Leoni completes factory sale in Roth Cable and cable systems provider, Leoni, ended 2017 by selling their factory site in Roth to the City of Roth. However, the company isn’t leaving.
Cummins acquires JM's automotive battery systems business Cummins Inc. has acquired Johnson Matthey's UK automotive battery systems...
Cable manufacturer Starz is looking for an investor A structured investor process has been started for the cable harness manufacturer Starz and...
Antitrust allegations hit Electrolux The French Competition Authority has informed Electrolux that it will issue a...
2017 was a record year for Mycronic Order intake, and sales and earning all reached new record levels as the company beat the...
Kado and Dongyang E&P to develop world's thinnest laptop charger Israeli startup, Kado, which has developed an ultra-thin charging technology, has announced its...
Byton partners with self-driving tech company Chinese electric vehicle company, Byton, has entered into a partnership with...
Annual semi sales up 21.6% - Top $400 billion for first time The global semiconductor industry posted sales totalling USD 412.2 billion in 2017, the...
Electric motor manufacturer YASA opens new UK facility The manufacturer of axial-flux electric motors and controllers says that it has raised GBP 15...
Conti & Nvidia partners on full-scale autonomous vehicle platform The two companies have announced that they are partnering to create Artificial...
Motorola Solutions to acquires Avigilon Motorola Solutions has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire surveillance solutions...
Gorenje is still exploring strategic partnership opportunities In November 2017, Gorenje announced that it was on an active search of a suitable...
Northvolt gets additional support The Swedish Energy Agency says it will support the establishment of Northvolt’s...
Major defence order creates jobs at Danish manufacturer Danish manufacturer, Mikkelsen Electronics A/S, has secured a large order from Swiss General...
ABB expands robotics center in Warsaw ABB has inaugurated a new Regional Application Center at the company’s Central and...
Semiconductor shipments to exceed 1 trillion in 2018 Annual semiconductor unit shipments (IC's and opto-sensor-discretes, or O-S-D...
Hanza wins major order from Harju Elekter Swedish EMS provider Hanza has has received a major order from the Estonian...
Scania & Haylion partners on autonomous and electrified vehicles Scania will collaborate with Haylion Technologies, which focuses on solutions for the...
Dyconex opts for automated guided vehicles Swiss PCB manufacturer, Dyconex AG, says that the company has successfully...
Talkpool & Norautron enters strategic IoT cooperation TalkPool and Norautron AB has recently made a strategic agreement regarding...
This laser system will monitor your roof – So you don't have to Polish SENSE Monitoring has developed a measuring and monitoring system which could...
Continental opens centre for deep machine learning Technology company Continental is opening of a Deep Machine Learning Competence...
Fuji Xerox and Xerox to combine to become a new Fuji Xerox Fujifilm Holdings Corporation have entered into a definitive agreement with Xerox...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments