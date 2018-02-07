© Mycronic Electronics Production | February 07, 2018
2017 was a record year for Mycronic
Order intake, and sales and earning all reached new record levels as the company beat the estimates it announced at the start of 2017.
The company ended its last quarter of 2017 with an order intake of SEK 572 million (EUR 58.02 million), up from SEK 518 million (EUR 52.54 million) during the same period the year before. Net sales for the fourth quarter amounted to SEK 931 million (EUR 94.44 million), a dip from SEK 1,016 million (EUR 103.07) for the last quarter 2016. Fourth quarter 2017 EBIT ended up at SEK 312 million (EUR 31.65 million), down from SEK 405 million (EUR 41.08 million) for the corresponding period the year before.
“Net sales for the fourth quarter were slightly lower than for the same period in 2016, when Pattern Generators (PG) delivered one advanced system more. For full-year 2017, PG delivered ten systems, compared with eight systems in the previous year, while net sales for Assembly Solutions (AS) increased 60 percent. Consolidated net sales for the full year thus amounted to SEK 3,001 million, which is a milestone,” CEO and president, Lena Olving, commented in the fiscal report.
Looking at the company’s figures for the full year we see an increase across the board. Order intake for the full year of 2017 was SEK 3,567 million, (EUR 361.86 million), a big leap from SEK 2,455 million (EUR 249.05) in 2016. Net sales amounted to SEK 3,001 million (EUR 304.44), up from SEK 2,319 million (EUR 235.25) the year before. EBIT amounted to SEK 848 million (EUR 86.02 million), an increase from SEK 691 million (EUR 70.10 million) during 2016.
“Mycronic is entering 2018 with a strong net cash position and an order backlog of SEK 1,927 million, which gives us an excellent starting point to continue our efforts in marketing and product development. In parallel with this activity, we are systematically evaluating possible acquisitions,” Olving continues.
“Net sales for the fourth quarter were slightly lower than for the same period in 2016, when Pattern Generators (PG) delivered one advanced system more. For full-year 2017, PG delivered ten systems, compared with eight systems in the previous year, while net sales for Assembly Solutions (AS) increased 60 percent. Consolidated net sales for the full year thus amounted to SEK 3,001 million, which is a milestone,” CEO and president, Lena Olving, commented in the fiscal report.
Looking at the company’s figures for the full year we see an increase across the board. Order intake for the full year of 2017 was SEK 3,567 million, (EUR 361.86 million), a big leap from SEK 2,455 million (EUR 249.05) in 2016. Net sales amounted to SEK 3,001 million (EUR 304.44), up from SEK 2,319 million (EUR 235.25) the year before. EBIT amounted to SEK 848 million (EUR 86.02 million), an increase from SEK 691 million (EUR 70.10 million) during 2016.
“Mycronic is entering 2018 with a strong net cash position and an order backlog of SEK 1,927 million, which gives us an excellent starting point to continue our efforts in marketing and product development. In parallel with this activity, we are systematically evaluating possible acquisitions,” Olving continues.
Leoni completes factory sale in Roth Cable and cable systems provider, Leoni, ended 2017 by selling their factory site in Roth to the City of Roth. However, the company isn’t leaving.
Cummins acquires JM's automotive battery systems business Cummins Inc. has acquired Johnson Matthey's UK automotive battery systems...
Cable manufacturer Starz is looking for an investor A structured investor process has been started for the cable harness manufacturer Starz and...
Antitrust allegations hit Electrolux The French Competition Authority has informed Electrolux that it will issue a...
2017 was a record year for Mycronic Order intake, and sales and earning all reached new record levels as the company beat the...
Kado and Dongyang E&P to develop world's thinnest laptop charger Israeli startup, Kado, which has developed an ultra-thin charging technology, has announced its...
Byton partners with self-driving tech company Chinese electric vehicle company, Byton, has entered into a partnership with...
Annual semi sales up 21.6% - Top $400 billion for first time The global semiconductor industry posted sales totalling USD 412.2 billion in 2017, the...
Electric motor manufacturer YASA opens new UK facility The manufacturer of axial-flux electric motors and controllers says that it has raised GBP 15...
Conti & Nvidia partners on full-scale autonomous vehicle platform The two companies have announced that they are partnering to create Artificial...
Motorola Solutions to acquires Avigilon Motorola Solutions has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire surveillance solutions...
Gorenje is still exploring strategic partnership opportunities In November 2017, Gorenje announced that it was on an active search of a suitable...
Northvolt gets additional support The Swedish Energy Agency says it will support the establishment of Northvolt’s...
Major defence order creates jobs at Danish manufacturer Danish manufacturer, Mikkelsen Electronics A/S, has secured a large order from Swiss General...
ABB expands robotics center in Warsaw ABB has inaugurated a new Regional Application Center at the company’s Central and...
Semiconductor shipments to exceed 1 trillion in 2018 Annual semiconductor unit shipments (IC's and opto-sensor-discretes, or O-S-D...
Hanza wins major order from Harju Elekter Swedish EMS provider Hanza has has received a major order from the Estonian...
Scania & Haylion partners on autonomous and electrified vehicles Scania will collaborate with Haylion Technologies, which focuses on solutions for the...
Dyconex opts for automated guided vehicles Swiss PCB manufacturer, Dyconex AG, says that the company has successfully...
Talkpool & Norautron enters strategic IoT cooperation TalkPool and Norautron AB has recently made a strategic agreement regarding...
This laser system will monitor your roof – So you don't have to Polish SENSE Monitoring has developed a measuring and monitoring system which could...
Continental opens centre for deep machine learning Technology company Continental is opening of a Deep Machine Learning Competence...
Fuji Xerox and Xerox to combine to become a new Fuji Xerox Fujifilm Holdings Corporation have entered into a definitive agreement with Xerox...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments