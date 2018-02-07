© Mycronic

2017 was a record year for Mycronic

Order intake, and sales and earning all reached new record levels as the company beat the estimates it announced at the start of 2017.

The company ended its last quarter of 2017 with an order intake of SEK 572 million (EUR 58.02 million), up from SEK 518 million (EUR 52.54 million) during the same period the year before. Net sales for the fourth quarter amounted to SEK 931 million (EUR 94.44 million), a dip from SEK 1,016 million (EUR 103.07) for the last quarter 2016. Fourth quarter 2017 EBIT ended up at SEK 312 million (EUR 31.65 million), down from SEK 405 million (EUR 41.08 million) for the corresponding period the year before.



“Net sales for the fourth quarter were slightly lower than for the same period in 2016, when Pattern Generators (PG) delivered one advanced system more. For full-year 2017, PG delivered ten systems, compared with eight systems in the previous year, while net sales for Assembly Solutions (AS) increased 60 percent. Consolidated net sales for the full year thus amounted to SEK 3,001 million, which is a milestone,” CEO and president, Lena Olving, commented in the fiscal report.



Looking at the company’s figures for the full year we see an increase across the board. Order intake for the full year of 2017 was SEK 3,567 million, (EUR 361.86 million), a big leap from SEK 2,455 million (EUR 249.05) in 2016. Net sales amounted to SEK 3,001 million (EUR 304.44), up from SEK 2,319 million (EUR 235.25) the year before. EBIT amounted to SEK 848 million (EUR 86.02 million), an increase from SEK 691 million (EUR 70.10 million) during 2016.



“Mycronic is entering 2018 with a strong net cash position and an order backlog of SEK 1,927 million, which gives us an excellent starting point to continue our efforts in marketing and product development. In parallel with this activity, we are systematically evaluating possible acquisitions,” Olving continues.