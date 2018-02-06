© Byton Electronics Production | February 06, 2018
Byton partners with self-driving tech company
Chinese electric vehicle company, Byton, has entered into a partnership with self-driving technology company, Aurora.
Through the partnership Byton will get help to incorporate Level 4 (L4) autonomous driving capabilities into its vehicles. Over the next two years, the two companies will jointly conduct pilot deployment of Aurora’s L4 autonomous driving systems in the Chinese company’s vehicles. The companies will also explore the use of Aurora’s system in Byton’s series production vehicles, a press release reads.
"BYTON is designed for the age of autonomous driving. We are pleased to partner with Aurora, as Aurora is supremely focused on a mission to deliver the benefits of self-driving vehicles safely, quickly, and globally," says Dr. Carsten Breitfeld, CEO and Co-Founder of Byton.
Dr. Daniel Kirchert, President and Co-Founder at BYTON, added, "I'm confident that Aurora will be instrumental in helping BYTON achieve its objectives as an innovator of smart, premium electric cars with Level 4 and Level 5 autonomous driving."
Byton premiered its concept vehicle earlier this year at CES 2018 in Las Vegas. At the same time the company announced plans to design a build smart premium electric cars for the Chinese, US and European markets. Sales are set to begin in China in 2019, and sales in the United States and Europe to start in 2020.
