© gorenje

Gorenje is still exploring strategic partnership opportunities

In November 2017, Gorenje announced that it was on an active search of a suitable strategic partner who would back the group in its long-term and sustainable growth and development, which could also lead to a change in the ownership structure of the company.

The company is now providing an update to its search for a partner. During December 2017, Rothschild & Co., on behalf of Gorenje Group, contacted a number of international groups active in the household appliances and related industries in order to test their interest in a potential strategic partnership with Gorenje, a press release reads.



According to the company, an information package and a process letter were sent out – during the second half of January 2018 – to potential partners who confirmed their interest in a potential partnership with Gorenje.



In the process letters potential partners are invited to submit an indicative offer for the partnership with Gorenje Group by 7th March 2018.