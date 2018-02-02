© norautron Electronics Production | February 02, 2018
Talkpool & Norautron enters strategic IoT cooperation
TalkPool and Norautron AB has recently made a strategic agreement regarding manufacturing and industrialisation of TalkPool’s new generation of sensors and modems for Internet-of-Things (IoT).
The sensors support the wireless LoRa technique which advances rapidly above all within sensor networks in smart buildings. The first production series has been manufactured and tested, and will be on the market during first half of 2018.
”We are very pleased with the cooperation with Norautron where we have industrialized the products together in a very short time. The manufacturing of the first production series has happened totally painless and with a high quality and outcome.” says Stefan Lindgren, CTO at TalkPool.
One of the products is a LoRa modem that can connect to the entire range of industrial analogue measuring probes and break circuits.
”The cooperation with TalkPool and their products for smart networks is both viewed as an important step in the strategic development towards manufacturing of high-tech products and towards a market place with a high potential volume and wide area of applications. Norautron will through our process quality and scalable structure provide TalkPool with the best opportunities to move towards new markets and success,” says Martin Röing, Site Manager at Norautron.
