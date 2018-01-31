© IC Insights Analysis | January 31, 2018
Numerous smaller deals were made but 'megadeals' were scarce
The historic flood of merger and acquisition agreements that swept through the semiconductor industry in 2015 and 2016 slowed significantly in 2017, but the total value of M&A deals reached in the year was still more than twice the annual average in the first half of this decade.
In 2017, about two dozen acquisition agreements were reached for semiconductor companies, business units, product lines, and related assets with a combined value of USD 27.7 billion compared to the record-high USD $107.3 billion set in 2015 and the USD 99.8 billion total in 2016, writes market analyst IC Insights. Prior to the explosion of semiconductor acquisitions that erupted several years ago, M&A agreements in the chip industry had a total annual average value of about USD 12.6 billion between 2010 and 2015.
Two large acquisition agreements accounted for 87 percent of the M&A total in 2017, and without them, the year would have been subpar in terms of the typical annual value of announced transactions. The falloff in the value of semiconductor acquisition agreements in 2017 suggests that the feverish pace of M&A deals is finally cooling off. M&A mania erupted in 2015 when semiconductor acquisitions accelerated because a growing number of companies began buying other chip businesses to offset slow growth rates in major end-use applications (such as smartphones, PCs, and tablets) and to expand their reach into huge new market opportunities, like the Internet of Things (IoT), wearable systems, and highly 'intelligent' embedded electronics, including the growing amount of automated driver-assist capabilities in new cars and fully autonomous vehicles in the not-so-distant future.
With the number of acquisition targets shrinking and the task of merging operations together growing, industry consolidation through M&A transactions decelerated in 2017. Regulatory reviews of planned mergers by government agencies in Europe, the U.S., and China have also slowed the pace of large semiconductor acquisitions.
One of the big differences between semiconductor M&A in 2017 and the two prior years was that far fewer megadeals were announced. In 2017, only two acquisition agreements exceeded USD 1 billion in value (the USD 18 billion deal for Toshiba’s memory business and Marvell’s planned USD 6 billion purchase of Cavium). Ten semiconductor acquisition agreements in 2015 exceeded USD 1 billion and seven in 2016 were valued over USD 1 billion. The two large acquisition agreements in 2017 pushed the average value of semiconductor M&A pacts to USD 1.3 billion. Without those megadeals, the average would have been just USD 185 million last year. The average value of 22 semiconductor acquisition agreements struck in 2015 was USD 4.9 billion. In 2016, the average for 29 M&A agreements was USD 3.4 billion, based on data compiled by IC Insights.
More can be found at IC Insights.
Two large acquisition agreements accounted for 87 percent of the M&A total in 2017, and without them, the year would have been subpar in terms of the typical annual value of announced transactions. The falloff in the value of semiconductor acquisition agreements in 2017 suggests that the feverish pace of M&A deals is finally cooling off. M&A mania erupted in 2015 when semiconductor acquisitions accelerated because a growing number of companies began buying other chip businesses to offset slow growth rates in major end-use applications (such as smartphones, PCs, and tablets) and to expand their reach into huge new market opportunities, like the Internet of Things (IoT), wearable systems, and highly 'intelligent' embedded electronics, including the growing amount of automated driver-assist capabilities in new cars and fully autonomous vehicles in the not-so-distant future.
With the number of acquisition targets shrinking and the task of merging operations together growing, industry consolidation through M&A transactions decelerated in 2017. Regulatory reviews of planned mergers by government agencies in Europe, the U.S., and China have also slowed the pace of large semiconductor acquisitions.
One of the big differences between semiconductor M&A in 2017 and the two prior years was that far fewer megadeals were announced. In 2017, only two acquisition agreements exceeded USD 1 billion in value (the USD 18 billion deal for Toshiba’s memory business and Marvell’s planned USD 6 billion purchase of Cavium). Ten semiconductor acquisition agreements in 2015 exceeded USD 1 billion and seven in 2016 were valued over USD 1 billion. The two large acquisition agreements in 2017 pushed the average value of semiconductor M&A pacts to USD 1.3 billion. Without those megadeals, the average would have been just USD 185 million last year. The average value of 22 semiconductor acquisition agreements struck in 2015 was USD 4.9 billion. In 2016, the average for 29 M&A agreements was USD 3.4 billion, based on data compiled by IC Insights.
More can be found at IC Insights.
Continental opens Centre for deep machine learning Technology company Continental is opening of a Deep Machine Learning Competence...
Fuji Xerox and Xerox to combine to become a new Fuji Xerox Fujifilm Holdings Corporation have entered into a definitive agreement with Xerox...
Numerous smaller deals were made but 'megadeals' were scarce The historic flood of merger and acquisition agreements that swept through the...
AT&S: increase in revenue and earnings AT&S continued the very positive trend of the first half of the year and significantly exceeded all relevant key figures of the prior-year period in the first nine months of the financial year 2017/18.
Universal Robots begins operations in Bangladesh Universal Robots expands operations in Bangladesh, after successfully having set up...
Rheinmetall supplying electric-vehicle components for the NAFTA market The auto-equipment specialist Pierburg, part of technology group Rheinmetall AG, received an order from the Southern California vehicle maker, Karma Automotive, to supply coolant pumps for its plug-in electric hybrid vehicle (PHEV).
Saab inks order for Gripen development and operational support Swedish defence and security company Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence...
Panasonic's looking to strengthen business in North America Effective April 1 2018, the Japanese company will establish Panasonic System Solutions...
Aegis teams up with MAX to for integrated MES / ERP solution Manufacturing Execution Software (MES) provider, Aegis Software, and MAX, a provider...
Latécoère to open new Bulgarian plant in March French aeronautics company, Latécoère, is continuing its transformation with a new plant...
Electrolux invests $500 million in US manufacturing operations The Swedish home appliance manufacturer says it’s planning to invest approximately USD 500 million in its U.S. manufacturing operations, stepping up a strategic initiative to drive profitable growth in North America.
EMS provider shuts down in Silicon Valley Canadian EMS provider, Creation Technologies, is shutting down its operations in Milpitas and is...
Welcome Veoneer – Autoliv names electronics spin-off Swedish automotive safety systems supplier, Autoliv, announces that the new...
ePower is now in the hand of Preh Bavarian automotive supplier Preh GmbH says that the previously announced acquisition...
Note enters medtech partnership Swedish EMS-provider Note has entered into a manufacturing agreement with CellMark AB. Estimated sales value of some SEK 25 million (EUR ) in 2018. The scheduled production for the medtech product start is in the first...
Domestic competition for Northvolt as Alelion plans battery factory Alelion Energy Systems has decided to build a lithium battery manufacturing factory in...
Fourth straight quarter of accelerating YoY revenue growth for Flex Quarterly revenues for Flex amounted to USD 6. 67 billion during the company's third...
NTU Singapore invests in 3D printer from Nano Dimension Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) has purchased the...
Panasonic starts mass production of telematics control unit Panasonic Corporation says it has started mass production of telematics control unit (TCU)...
The US dollar will weigh down gold and silver in 2018 Heraeus says that a stronger US dollar will weigh down gold and silver in 2018, while...
Samsung & Apple buys 19.5% of all semiconductors Samsung Electronics and Apple remained the top two semiconductor chip buyers in...
Gintech, Solartech and NSP to become one Three Taiwanese solar cell manufacturers – Gintech Energy Corporation, Solartech Energy...
Celestica acquires US-based Atrenne The acquisition aims to broaden Celestica’s design and manufacturing capabilities in the Aerospace and Defense market.
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments