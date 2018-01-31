© Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall supplying electric-vehicle components for the NAFTA market

The auto-equipment specialist Pierburg, part of technology group Rheinmetall AG, received an order from the Southern California vehicle maker, Karma Automotive, to supply coolant pumps for its plug-in electric hybrid vehicle (PHEV).

Karma Automotive will install the pumps into its luxury vehicle, the Revero, which will be sold in the U.S. and Canada.



In terms of output, the pumps, which will recirculate the coolant in these luxury vehicles, are to be delivered in a smaller version (CWA 50, 50 watts) and a larger one (CWA 100, 100 watts). The delivery period for the pumps is scheduled for production in 2017, will continue into 2018.



The CWAs are being manufactured at Pierburg's German location in Hartha (Saxony, Germany) - part of Pierburg for the past 25 years.