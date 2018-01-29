© Heraeus Analysis | January 29, 2018
The US dollar will weigh down gold and silver in 2018
Heraeus says that a stronger US dollar will weigh down gold and silver in 2018, while industrial demand will prop up the platinum group metals.
Heraeus Precious Metals has published its new Precious Forecast for 2018, in which it provides an overview of 2018 as well as background information regarding the price developments of precious metals.
The upturn in the price of gold will flatten: Gold gained 12% in 2017, but Heraeus expects a stronger US dollar to reverse gold’s current upward trend over the course of the year. Other factors include reduced central bank liquidity as well as rising yields on government bonds. The political conflicts in Korea and the Middle East may nevertheless counteract this since gold remains a safe haven for investors. We expect trading to range between USD 1,175 and USD 1,375/oz.
The price of silver is connected to the developments in the price of gold: In 2017, industrial demand for silver grew slightly due in large part to the rapidly growing photovoltaic industry. This trend could continue in 2018, but it will not be sufficient to drive further growth. Without new interest from investors, the price of silver will echo developments in the price of gold. Lower prices are expected this year. The experts at Heraeus Precious Metals expect trading to range between USD 15.25 and USD 18.00/oz.
The price of platinum recovering: The market conditions for platinum will improve in 2018. Demand from the jewelry industry is expected to climb, while the drop in demand due to the automobile industry’s diesel scandal will slow. We expect an average price between USD 860 and USD 1,050/oz.
The price of palladium will settle at its currently high level: Palladium has profited in recent years from strong growth in the automobile industry, which is responsible for 80% of demand. The removal of tax incentives in China, the industry’s most important automobile market, as well as weaker growth in US markets will restrain this growth considerably. Prices are expected to range from USD 900 to USD 1,170/oz.
More information from Heraeus and the entire forecast can be found here.
The upturn in the price of gold will flatten: Gold gained 12% in 2017, but Heraeus expects a stronger US dollar to reverse gold’s current upward trend over the course of the year. Other factors include reduced central bank liquidity as well as rising yields on government bonds. The political conflicts in Korea and the Middle East may nevertheless counteract this since gold remains a safe haven for investors. We expect trading to range between USD 1,175 and USD 1,375/oz.
The price of silver is connected to the developments in the price of gold: In 2017, industrial demand for silver grew slightly due in large part to the rapidly growing photovoltaic industry. This trend could continue in 2018, but it will not be sufficient to drive further growth. Without new interest from investors, the price of silver will echo developments in the price of gold. Lower prices are expected this year. The experts at Heraeus Precious Metals expect trading to range between USD 15.25 and USD 18.00/oz.
The price of platinum recovering: The market conditions for platinum will improve in 2018. Demand from the jewelry industry is expected to climb, while the drop in demand due to the automobile industry’s diesel scandal will slow. We expect an average price between USD 860 and USD 1,050/oz.
The price of palladium will settle at its currently high level: Palladium has profited in recent years from strong growth in the automobile industry, which is responsible for 80% of demand. The removal of tax incentives in China, the industry’s most important automobile market, as well as weaker growth in US markets will restrain this growth considerably. Prices are expected to range from USD 900 to USD 1,170/oz.
More information from Heraeus and the entire forecast can be found here.
Domestic competition for Northvolt as Alelion plans battery factory Alelion Energy Systems has decided to build a lithium battery manufacturing factory in...
Fourth straight quarter of accelerating YoY revenue growth for Flex Quarterly revenues for Flex amounted to USD 6. 67 billion during the company's third...
NTU Singapore invests in 3D printer from Nano Dimension Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) has purchased the...
Panasonic starts mass production of telematics control unit Panasonic Corporation says it has started mass production of telematics control unit (TCU)...
The US dollar will weigh down gold and silver in 2018 Heraeus says that a stronger US dollar will weigh down gold and silver in 2018, while...
Samsung & Apple buys 19.5% of all semiconductors Samsung Electronics and Apple remained the top two semiconductor chip buyers in...
Gintech, Solartech and NSP to become one Three Taiwanese solar cell manufacturers – Gintech Energy Corporation, Solartech Energy...
Celestica acquires US-based Atrenne The acquisition aims to broaden Celestica’s design and manufacturing capabilities in the Aerospace and Defense market.
Merlin Flex achieves AS9100 Rev D Hartlepool UK based, Merlin Flex Ltd, a division of the Merlin PCB Group, has successfully made...
Comtech receives a $11 million contract from US space contractor Comtech's Command & Control Technologies group, has received a letter contract from a...
DARPA selects Orbital ATK for hypersonic engine research project Orbital ATK has entered into a contract with the Defense Advanced Research Projects...
Litarion GmbH initiates insolvency proceedings Electrovaya’s German subsidiary, Litarion GmbH, has commenced a voluntary...
North American PCB orders spike Due to a sharp increase in orders in December 2017, the book-to-bill ratio climbed to...
Mycronic partners with ELCIA ESDM Cluster and Accurex Solutions Swedish manufacturing equipment supplier, Mycronic, has together with their Indian...
Mobile DRAM contract prices are expected to rise by only 3% in 1Q/18 Despite rollout of full-screen models by major smartphone brands in 4Q17 to stimulate market demand, consumers have been less willing to make purchases amid the saturating market, mobile phone sales have been lower than...
More than EUR 1bn for European space industry Arianespace and ArianeGroup kick off production for the final 10 Ariane 5 launchers across...
Czech HE3DA plans production in the USA The Czech battery manufacturer HE3DA wants to start with battery production in the USA by...
Datwyler secures multi-year contract with Nespresso In the Sealing Solutions division, Datwyler Group has extended its partnership with Nespresso...
PCB manufacturers enjoy growth in November 2017 PCB manufacturers in the D/A/CH region posted a 9.6 percent increase YoY in turnover...
Thales Alenia with X-band transmitter in Kompsat-7 mission Thales Alenia Space has signed a new contract with the Korea Aerospace Research Institute...
Chemigraphic opens sourcing office in Shenzhen Chemigraphic is making its first entry into China and has opened a sourcing office in Shenzhen.
London's Heathrow gets Northrop communications upgrade Northrop Grumman' U.K.-based air traffic management subsidiary, Park Air Systems, have completed a total overhaul of the ground-to-air radio communication system at Heathrow Airport for the National Air Traffic Services...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments