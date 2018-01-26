© Merlin PCB Group

Merlin Flex achieves AS9100 Rev D

Hartlepool UK based, Merlin Flex Ltd, a division of the Merlin PCB Group, has successfully made the transition from AS9100 Rev C to the latest Rev D.

Managing Director, Mark Merifield, stated “due to the key role our company plays in the UK and global Defence and Aerospace markets, we wanted to demonstrate to our customers our continued commitment by achieving this transition within the first year. It is believed that we are the first UK PCB company to receive the AS9100 Rev D approval, which we are all really proud of”.



In addition to this, Merlin Flex is also working on a GBP 1 million investment programme including a 5'000 square feet expansion to its manufacturing facility in Hartlepool and continued investment in new equipment.