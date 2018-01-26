© dana rothstein dreamstime.com

Comtech receives a $11 million contract from US space contractor

Comtech's Command & Control Technologies group, has received a letter contract from a major U.S. space contractor to source and test space level Electrical, Electronic and Electromechanical (EEE) parts in support of a critical NASA program.

This contract is valued in excess of USD 11.0 million and was initially funded in excess of USD 4.0 million.



“We are pleased that this customer has once again placed their confidence in our space-level parts supply chain management and engineering services. This is the second large order we’ve received from this customer this fiscal year and I consider this the beginning of an enduring relationship,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.



The Command & Control Technologies group is a provider of mission-critical, highly-mobile C4ISR solutions from the desktop to the edge of the network, for land, maritime, and airborne applications.