© ESA / P.Carril (illustration purpose only) Electronics Production | January 25, 2018
More than EUR 1bn for European space industry
Arianespace and ArianeGroup kick off production for the final 10 Ariane 5 launchers across Europe’s space industry in parallel to the operational debut of Ariane 6. This production order represents a total value of more than EUR 1 billion for the European space industry, involving more than 600 companies in 12 European countries (including 350 small and medium-sized enterprises).
The order's size is aligned with the ramp-up for the next-generation Ariane 6, which is scheduled to make its first flight in mid-2020, reaching full capacity in 2023.
With this latest order, there are now 23 Ariane 5 launchers in production or to be produced, from the PB+ and PC batches.
The decision follows the commitment made by Arianespace in December 2016 to initiate the procurement of long lead items (LLI1). It also allows ArianeGroup, industrial prime contractor for the development and operation of the Ariane 5 and Ariane 6 launchers – as well as its European partners to start initial production activity for these additional launchers.
After the announcement of the PC batch production order, Luce Fabreguettes, the Arianespace Executive Vice President – Missions, Operations and Purchasing, said: "With the production go-ahead for these 10 new launchers, Arianespace proudly leverages the exceptional performance, reliability and availability of Ariane 5 to deliver the best possible launch service for its customers, while also guaranteeing Europe's independent access to space. Along with our partners, this new contract ensures that we will have the best conditions to succeed in the operational transition from Ariane 5 to Ariane 6 for the benefit of all our customers."
ArianeGroup CEO Alain Charmeau, commenting on this new step, which begins the transition between Ariane 5 and Ariane 6, said: "This production kickoff of 10 new Ariane 5 ECA represents, for the European industry, a total of more than 1 billion euros. This also allows us to continue capitalizing on the exceptional levels of quality and punctuality that have made Ariane 5 so successful, while being consistent with the rapid market introduction of Ariane 6."
With this latest order, there are now 23 Ariane 5 launchers in production or to be produced, from the PB+ and PC batches.
The decision follows the commitment made by Arianespace in December 2016 to initiate the procurement of long lead items (LLI1). It also allows ArianeGroup, industrial prime contractor for the development and operation of the Ariane 5 and Ariane 6 launchers – as well as its European partners to start initial production activity for these additional launchers.
After the announcement of the PC batch production order, Luce Fabreguettes, the Arianespace Executive Vice President – Missions, Operations and Purchasing, said: "With the production go-ahead for these 10 new launchers, Arianespace proudly leverages the exceptional performance, reliability and availability of Ariane 5 to deliver the best possible launch service for its customers, while also guaranteeing Europe's independent access to space. Along with our partners, this new contract ensures that we will have the best conditions to succeed in the operational transition from Ariane 5 to Ariane 6 for the benefit of all our customers."
ArianeGroup CEO Alain Charmeau, commenting on this new step, which begins the transition between Ariane 5 and Ariane 6, said: "This production kickoff of 10 new Ariane 5 ECA represents, for the European industry, a total of more than 1 billion euros. This also allows us to continue capitalizing on the exceptional levels of quality and punctuality that have made Ariane 5 so successful, while being consistent with the rapid market introduction of Ariane 6."
Mobile DRAM contract prices are expected to rise by only 3% in 1Q/18 Despite rollout of full-screen models by major smartphone brands in 4Q17 to stimulate market demand, consumers have been less willing to make purchases amid the saturating market, mobile phone sales have been lower than...
More than EUR 1bn for European space industry Arianespace and ArianeGroup kick off production for the final 10 Ariane 5 launchers across...
Czech HE3DA plans production in the USA The Czech battery manufacturer HE3DA wants to start with battery production in the USA by...
Datwyler secures multi-year contract with Nespresso In the Sealing Solutions division, Datwyler Group has extended its partnership with Nespresso...
PCB manufacturers enjoy growth in November 2017 PCB manufacturers in the D/A/CH region posted a 9.6 percent increase YoY in turnover...
Thales Alenia with X-band transmitter in Kompsat-7 mission Thales Alenia Space has signed a new contract with the Korea Aerospace Research Institute...
Chemigraphic opens sourcing office in Shenzhen Chemigraphic is making its first entry into China and has opened a sourcing office in Shenzhen.
London's Heathrow gets Northrop communications upgrade Northrop Grumman' U.K.-based air traffic management subsidiary, Park Air Systems, have completed a total overhaul of the ground-to-air radio communication system at Heathrow Airport for the National Air Traffic Services...
Done deal: Littelfuse acquires IXYS Littelfuse has completed its acquisition of IXYS Corp, specialising in the power...
ST Electronics secures contract for Smart Sensor Network Telematics Wireless has been awarded a contract worth USD 72 milion by Arad Technologies for the supply of a smart sensor network to enable more efficient city planning.
1bn fewer fingerprint sensors shipped from 2017 to 2021 The fingerprint sensors market is facing a major disruption following the introduction of Face ID, a facial recognition system designed and developed by Apple for its iPhone X, along with the forthcoming arrival of in-display sensors and...
HansaMatrix expands to Sweden Latvian EMS provider, HansaMatrix, continues its expansion with the opening of a...
Kuka adjusts its 2017 guidance Following a comprehensive project review for 2017, Kuka has adjusted the guidance for its...
Rethink Robotics inks 11 new distribution deals Rethink Robotics has signed deals with 11 new distributors throughout North America and...
Escatec purchases new factory EMS-provider Escatec has invested in a factory building in Malaysia that is intended to also...
ASS Luippold and SAA get equipment contract from Unimicron Germany ASS Luippold and Taiwanese SAA (Symtek Automation Asia) signed a contract with...
Aspocomp gets EUR 1.3 million in European development support PCB manufacturer Aspocomp Group has been granted about EUR 1.3 million in development support from the European Regional Development Fund under the Leverage from the EU 2014-2020 program for investments in...
LAPP acquires SKS Automaatio and SKS Connecto At the end of 2017, the German Lapp Group has acquired SKS Automaatio (Finland) and SKS...
German medical company expands in Hungary German medical and pharmaceutical device company, B. Braun Medical, is expanding...
Tyndall and Sanmina partner on wearable health monitoring platform Tyndall and Sanmina have entered a research collaboration, which will focus on the development of a novel wireless technology for a commercial wrist-worn health-monitoring platform.
LTTS wins $50 million avionics contract L&T Technology Services Limited, an established global pure-play engineering R&D...
Flexenclosure to bring high speed Internet Vanua Levu, Fiji As part of the Fijian Government’s commitment to make high speed Internet...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments