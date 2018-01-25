© dreamstime dimitios kaisaris

Czech HE3DA plans production in the USA

The Czech battery manufacturer HE3DA wants to start with battery production in the USA by 2021.

At the end of 2017, HE3DA announced plans for a new giga-factory in Horní Suchá (Czech Republic). Aided by USD 1 billion from investors, battery production is scheduled to start in March 2019. Construction will be followed by a half-year test run, the company states in a blog post. Designed to be fully automated and manned with robots, the factory will have an annual production capacity of 1.2 GWh.



Jan Procházka, owner and director of HE3Da, states on plans for a USA manufacturing facility which mirrors the European design and concept: “Before CES 2018, we had meetings with the Nevada state government and several entities that are helping us implement our project involving the construction of a giga-plant in Nevada. During CES 2018, we had the opportunity to meet in person with numerous international private firms and we arranged further meetings with them.”