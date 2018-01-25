© dreamstime dimitios kaisaris Electronics Production | January 25, 2018
Czech HE3DA plans production in the USA
The Czech battery manufacturer HE3DA wants to start with battery production in the USA by 2021.
At the end of 2017, HE3DA announced plans for a new giga-factory in Horní Suchá (Czech Republic). Aided by USD 1 billion from investors, battery production is scheduled to start in March 2019. Construction will be followed by a half-year test run, the company states in a blog post. Designed to be fully automated and manned with robots, the factory will have an annual production capacity of 1.2 GWh.
Jan Procházka, owner and director of HE3Da, states on plans for a USA manufacturing facility which mirrors the European design and concept: “Before CES 2018, we had meetings with the Nevada state government and several entities that are helping us implement our project involving the construction of a giga-plant in Nevada. During CES 2018, we had the opportunity to meet in person with numerous international private firms and we arranged further meetings with them.”
Jan Procházka, owner and director of HE3Da, states on plans for a USA manufacturing facility which mirrors the European design and concept: “Before CES 2018, we had meetings with the Nevada state government and several entities that are helping us implement our project involving the construction of a giga-plant in Nevada. During CES 2018, we had the opportunity to meet in person with numerous international private firms and we arranged further meetings with them.”
Mobile DRAM contract prices are expected to rise by only 3% in 1Q/18 Despite rollout of full-screen models by major smartphone brands in 4Q17 to stimulate market demand, consumers have been less willing to make purchases amid the saturating market, mobile phone sales have been lower than...
More than EUR 1bn for European space industry Arianespace and ArianeGroup kick off production for the final 10 Ariane 5 launchers across...
Czech HE3DA plans production in the USA The Czech battery manufacturer HE3DA wants to start with battery production in the USA by...
Datwyler secures multi-year contract with Nespresso In the Sealing Solutions division, Datwyler Group has extended its partnership with Nespresso...
PCB manufacturers enjoy growth in November 2017 PCB manufacturers in the D/A/CH region posted a 9.6 percent increase YoY in turnover...
Thales Alenia with X-band transmitter in Kompsat-7 mission Thales Alenia Space has signed a new contract with the Korea Aerospace Research Institute...
Chemigraphic opens sourcing office in Shenzhen Chemigraphic is making its first entry into China and has opened a sourcing office in Shenzhen.
London's Heathrow gets Northrop communications upgrade Northrop Grumman' U.K.-based air traffic management subsidiary, Park Air Systems, have completed a total overhaul of the ground-to-air radio communication system at Heathrow Airport for the National Air Traffic Services...
Done deal: Littelfuse acquires IXYS Littelfuse has completed its acquisition of IXYS Corp, specialising in the power...
ST Electronics secures contract for Smart Sensor Network Telematics Wireless has been awarded a contract worth USD 72 milion by Arad Technologies for the supply of a smart sensor network to enable more efficient city planning.
1bn fewer fingerprint sensors shipped from 2017 to 2021 The fingerprint sensors market is facing a major disruption following the introduction of Face ID, a facial recognition system designed and developed by Apple for its iPhone X, along with the forthcoming arrival of in-display sensors and...
HansaMatrix expands to Sweden Latvian EMS provider, HansaMatrix, continues its expansion with the opening of a...
Kuka adjusts its 2017 guidance Following a comprehensive project review for 2017, Kuka has adjusted the guidance for its...
Rethink Robotics inks 11 new distribution deals Rethink Robotics has signed deals with 11 new distributors throughout North America and...
Escatec purchases new factory EMS-provider Escatec has invested in a factory building in Malaysia that is intended to also...
ASS Luippold and SAA get equipment contract from Unimicron Germany ASS Luippold and Taiwanese SAA (Symtek Automation Asia) signed a contract with...
Aspocomp gets EUR 1.3 million in European development support PCB manufacturer Aspocomp Group has been granted about EUR 1.3 million in development support from the European Regional Development Fund under the Leverage from the EU 2014-2020 program for investments in...
LAPP acquires SKS Automaatio and SKS Connecto At the end of 2017, the German Lapp Group has acquired SKS Automaatio (Finland) and SKS...
German medical company expands in Hungary German medical and pharmaceutical device company, B. Braun Medical, is expanding...
Tyndall and Sanmina partner on wearable health monitoring platform Tyndall and Sanmina have entered a research collaboration, which will focus on the development of a novel wireless technology for a commercial wrist-worn health-monitoring platform.
LTTS wins $50 million avionics contract L&T Technology Services Limited, an established global pure-play engineering R&D...
Flexenclosure to bring high speed Internet Vanua Levu, Fiji As part of the Fijian Government’s commitment to make high speed Internet...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments