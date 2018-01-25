© datwyler

Datwyler secures multi-year contract with Nespresso

In the Sealing Solutions division, Datwyler Group has extended its partnership with Nespresso, with the new multi-year contract providing further potential for growth.

Datwyler and Nespresso have continually intensified their cooperation since 2006. Today, the manufacturer of portioned coffee is the Datwyler Group’s largest single customer. The details of the close partnership with Nespresso are subject to a non-disclosure agreement.



To accelerate organic growth, Datwyler is investing CHF 70 million (EUR 59 million) in expanding the existing Health Care plant in India belonging to the Sealing Solutions division over the next two years. This will expand production capacity at the location by around 50 percent from 2020 and provide additional buildings reserves – a necessary step if foreseeable capacity bottlenecks are to be prevented from 2020 onwards. A new plant at the company's Delaware site will be operational in late 2018.



Datwyler is also investing CHF 50 million (EUR 40 million) over the next few years to update and expand its ERP software package. "With these measures, Datwyler is increasing the efficiency of its business processes, improving data quality, increasing IT security and laying strong yet flexible foundations for future digital applications. This will also allow future acquisitions to be integrated more quickly and easily", a press release reads.