Electronics Production | January 25, 2018
Thales Alenia with X-band transmitter in Kompsat-7 mission
Thales Alenia Space has signed a new contract with the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, KARI, to deliver the X-band communications system for the KOMPSAT-7 mission (Korea Multi-Purpose Satellite 7), with a target launch in 2021 and a lifetime of five years.
KOMPSAT-7 is an Earth observation mission in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) developed by KARI to provide high resolution satellite images to satisfy South Korea’s national needs. It will embark a high resolution optical instrument, AEISS-HR (Advanced Earth Imaging Sensor System - High Resolution) featuring 0.3 meter resolution. The X-band system will be in charge of transmitting the high resolution images to the ground station through a high speed data downlink.
“Thales Alenia Space is honoured to merit the confidence of KARI on our experience and reliability to deliver state-of-the-art satellite communication payloads and equipment. Our contribution to the KOMPSAT-7 Earth observation program is the latest milestone in a long-standing fruitful collaboration with KARI, in multiple programs such as COMS-1, KOMPSAT-3A, GEO-KOMPSAT-2, KOMPSAT-6, CAS500 and KPLO", said Eduardo Bellido, CEO of Thales Alenia Space in Spain.
