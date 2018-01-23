© Rethink Robotics Electronics Production | January 23, 2018
Rethink Robotics inks 11 new distribution deals
Rethink Robotics has signed deals with 11 new distributors throughout North America and Europe, building on its existing global network.
These new deal will expand Rethink’s presence in North America and Europe to include the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Ireland, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Romania and Turkey.
The new channel partners will all carry Rethink’s Sawyer robot, which is powered by Intera 5.2. In November 2017, Rethink unveiled Intera 5.2 with Intera Insights, which built on the Intera 5 platform to include real-time manufacturing data such as cycle time, part count, speed and force.
“We’re dedicated to providing an extraordinary experience to our customers at every step of the process, from discovery to deployment to ongoing support, and our channel partner network plays an important role in making that mission a reality,” said Scott Eckert, president and CEO, Rethink Robotics. “As we expand into critical geographies in North America and Europe, we look for partners who will provide the best fit in terms of quality of service and staff who can augment the caliber of product we’re bringing to customers around the world.”
Rethink’s new partners include:
|Company
|Country
|ALP Muhlendislik
|Manisa, Turkey
|Aztec Electrical Supply
|Concord, Ontario
|Bay Advanced Technologies
|Newark, California
|Clayton Controls
|Santa Ana, California
|Hanley Automation
|Dublin, Ireland
|MQ Automation
|Indianapolis, Indiana
|Northwest Automation Products
|Portland, Oregon
|Robot At Work S.r.l.
|Rovato, Italy
|Rotalec, St-Laurent
|Quebec
|RT Robotics AB
|Hindås, Sweden
|Smart ID Dynamics
|Bucharest, Romania
