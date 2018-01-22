© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com Electronics Production | January 22, 2018
Invisio awarded Danish defence contract
Invisio has signed a framework agreement with the Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organization (DALO), to supply communication systems to the Danish Army.
The agreement is for five years with options for another two years. Collaboration with DALO and the Danish Army on a larger scale, began in 2012 when Invisio's communications system was integrated with the army's new tactical radio to increase the safety and operational effectiveness of soldiers, and to reduce the risk of hearing damage.
"The Danish Army is a very important customer for us and our cooperation goes back many years. DALO places high demands on effective solutions that are integrated with the soldier's other equipment, contributing to our continuous innovation work. For us, the contract is a clear sign of the continued confidence that the Danish Ministry of Defense has in us and our solutions", said Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of Invisio.
The systems consist of headsets and control units connected to an external team radio or a vehicle's intercom system, for example.
"The Danish Army is a very important customer for us and our cooperation goes back many years. DALO places high demands on effective solutions that are integrated with the soldier's other equipment, contributing to our continuous innovation work. For us, the contract is a clear sign of the continued confidence that the Danish Ministry of Defense has in us and our solutions", said Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of Invisio.
The systems consist of headsets and control units connected to an external team radio or a vehicle's intercom system, for example.
Flexenclosure to bring high speed Internet Vanua Levu, Fiji As part of the Fijian Government’s commitment to make high speed Internet...
Invisio awarded Danish defence contract Invisio has signed a framework agreement with the Danish Defence Acquisition and...
Allied Motion acquires Maval's OE steering business Allied Motion Technologies, a designer and manufacturer of motion control products, has...
Pulse Electronics acquires Egston Holding GmbH Pulse Electronics has acquired Austrian-based, Egston Holdings, a cable assembly provider to the...
Terma to equip U.S. Air Force with 3D-audio Terma North America Inc. has been awarded a USD 44.3 million contract to equip U.S. Air...
HMS opens office in Singapore Swedish HMS Industrial Networks is opening a new sales and support office in Singapore...
Kongsberg and Patria enter into agreement on Missile Systems Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace and Patria have entered into an agreement to...
Aspocomp: ‘Growth falls slightly below earlier estimate’ The Finnish PCB manufacturer says that preliminary information on the development...
Research institute purchases Nano Dimension's 3D printer Additive electronics technology provider, Nano Dimension, says that a research institute from...
Australian EMS provider to double production Adelaide-based Entech Electronics will double its local production capacity with the...
Kongsberg Maritime and Norautron extend partnership Kongsberg Maritime has renewed its supplier agreement with electronics manufacturer...
Yaskawa inaugurates extension in Allershausen Japanese robotics company, Yaskawa, has added a 5’000 square metre building extension...
Hanza expands in Sweden – acquires Wermland Mechanics Swedish manufacturer Hanza Holding has signed an agreement to acquire Wermland...
Apple accelerates US investment and job creation The Cupertino company has announced a new set of investments targeted at...
Saab inaugurates new development centre in Finland Swedish defence and security company Saab is expanding its activities in Finland having...
Mazda & Toyota to invest $1.6 billion in new US manufacturing plant The joint venture will result in a new U.S. auto manufacturing plant in Alabama which will employ up to 4’000 people.
NIBE acquires 60% of the shares of Ohio-based BriskHeat NIBE has reached an agreement to acquire 60% of the outstanding shares in BriskHeat...
OSI Systems signs two-year contract OSI Systems' Security division has, as a follow on to its existing contract, signed a new...
Continental supplies the heart of the electrical system in the Audi A8 When coasting to a halt at a red light, the engine in the new Audi A8 shuts down at 22 km/h –...
Fingerprints & Gentex to bring iris authentication to cars Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, and Gentex, a player in digital vision and...
Nexans acquires Danish cable company French cable company, Nexans, announces that the company is acquiring BE CableCon in a...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments