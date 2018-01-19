© HMS Networks Electronics Production | January 19, 2018
HMS opens office in Singapore
Swedish HMS Industrial Networks is opening a new sales and support office in Singapore. An initiative to expand operations in the growing market of South East Asia.
HMS has been doing business through distributors in South East Asia for several years and there are many Anybus, IXXAT and eWON-products installed at industrial sites in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam. To expand market presence and allow local sales and support, HMS now opens an office in Singapore.
“We see South East Asia, with some of the world’s most expansive economies, as an important growth market for HMS,” comments Bartek S. Candell, General Manager for HMS’ Market Unit Asia.
“There are a lot of production facilities that can benefit from our industrial communication solutions and IIoT technology and we also see a lot of potential within Building Automation and Water/Wastewater, where the Industrial Internet of Things is driving machines and devices to be increasingly connected.”
The new office is located in Business Sweden's facilities and will deal with local sales and support of Anybus, IXXAT and eWON products. The initial focus markets are Singapore and Malaysia, but also Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam.
