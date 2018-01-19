© aspocomp

Aspocomp: ‘Growth falls slightly below earlier estimate’

The Finnish PCB manufacturer says that preliminary information on the development of the company’s net sales and operating profit for 2017 show that the growth levels will be slightly lower than previously estimated.

According to the information, Aspocomp's net sales in the January-December 2017 period amounted to EUR 23.0 million (EUR 21.6 million 1-12/2016). Net sales increased by 6.2% compared to the previous year, but fell short of the expected growth of about 10 percent. The company explains this with the weakening of the US dollar and the delays in a major customer project in December 2017. The comparable exchange rates had a negative impact of EUR 0.17 million on net sales.



Aspocomp's operating result developed positively but the operating margin remained at the same level as in 2016. In its previous outlook for 2017 the company estimated that its net sales would grow approximately 10 percent and the operating margin would be better than in 2016.