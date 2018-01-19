© Nano Dimension Electronics Production | January 19, 2018
Research institute purchases Nano Dimension's 3D printer
Additive electronics technology provider, Nano Dimension, says that a research institute from Hong Kong has purchased the company’s DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D Printer. The institute expects to use the DragonFly 2020 Pro for advanced 3D printed electronics.
The research institute is the second customer in the Asia Pacific region that will receive the award-winning printer. Inaugural customers of the DragonFly 2020 Pro span a range of industries including research, higher education, aerospace and defence, automotive, intelligent systems, microprocessors, and electronics. In addition, Nano Dimension’s partners and Customer Experience Centers worldwide are offering product demonstrations of the DragonFly 2020 Pro for interested customers.
“Since the launch of the DragonFly 2020 Pro, we have seen world-class companies and organizations begin producing 3D-printed functional circuits and printed circuit boards for rapid prototyping and custom additive manufacturing,” said Amit Dror, CEO of Nano Dimension. “We are extremely excited to begin 2018 with sales to new customers and partners with whom we’ll work closely in exploring and developing potential applications.”
“Since the launch of the DragonFly 2020 Pro, we have seen world-class companies and organizations begin producing 3D-printed functional circuits and printed circuit boards for rapid prototyping and custom additive manufacturing,” said Amit Dror, CEO of Nano Dimension. “We are extremely excited to begin 2018 with sales to new customers and partners with whom we’ll work closely in exploring and developing potential applications.”
Terma to equip U.S. Air Force with 3D-audio Terma North America Inc. has been awarded a USD 44.3 million contract to equip U.S. Air...
HMS opens office in Singapore Swedish HMS Industrial Networks is opening a new sales and support office in Singapore...
Kongsberg and Patria enter into agreement on Missile Systems Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace and Patria have entered into an agreement to...
Aspocomp: ‘Growth falls slightly below earlier estimate’ The Finnish PCB manufacturer says that preliminary information on the development...
Research institute purchases Nano Dimension's 3D printer Additive electronics technology provider, Nano Dimension, says that a research institute from...
Australian EMS provider to double production Adelaide-based Entech Electronics will double its local production capacity with the...
Kongsberg Maritime and Norautron extend partnership Kongsberg Maritime has renewed its supplier agreement with electronics manufacturer...
Yaskawa inaugurates extension in Allershausen Japanese robotics company, Yaskawa, has added a 5’000 square metre building extension...
Hanza expands in Sweden – acquires Wermland Mechanics Swedish manufacturer Hanza Holding has signed an agreement to acquire Wermland...
Apple accelerates US investment and job creation The Cupertino company has announced a new set of investments targeted at...
Saab inaugurates new development centre in Finland Swedish defence and security company Saab is expanding its activities in Finland having...
Mazda & Toyota to invest $1.6 billion in new US manufacturing plant The joint venture will result in a new U.S. auto manufacturing plant in Alabama which will employ up to 4’000 people.
NIBE acquires 60% of the shares of Ohio-based BriskHeat NIBE has reached an agreement to acquire 60% of the outstanding shares in BriskHeat...
OSI Systems signs two-year contract OSI Systems' Security division has, as a follow on to its existing contract, signed a new...
Continental supplies the heart of the electrical system in the Audi A8 When coasting to a halt at a red light, the engine in the new Audi A8 shuts down at 22 km/h –...
Fingerprints & Gentex to bring iris authentication to cars Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, and Gentex, a player in digital vision and...
Nexans acquires Danish cable company French cable company, Nexans, announces that the company is acquiring BE CableCon in a...
Camtek starts 2018 with highest ever backlog Camtek Ltd. has received multiple orders, most of them for multiple systems, totalling...
Comtech receives $1.7 million contract Comtech Telecommunications says that during its second quarter of fiscal 2018, its...
Jaguar Land Rover to open R&D centre in Ireland Jaguar Land Rover has confirmed plans to open a software engineering centre and...
ODU’s investments payed off – further expansions on the horizon German connector specialist, ODU, starts 2018 with on steady ground. During the...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments