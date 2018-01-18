© Yaskawa Electronics Production | January 18, 2018
Yaskawa inaugurates extension in Allershausen
Japanese robotics company, Yaskawa, has added a 5’000 square metre building extension into its operations at its Allerhausen site near Munich.
The official inauguration was held on January 15, 2018 after a nine month construction period.
With this EUR 7.8 million extension, the Japanese company has once again increased its production and warehouse capacities at the headquarters of its European Robotics Division in Allershausen, the company states in a press release
The new extension is made up of new warehouse space – about 1’600 square metres – and a workshop and production area, covering more than 2’000 square metres. The new extension building has also added new office space.
This is where Yaskawa will be constructing robot welding units and commissioning customised industrial robots for European customers. In addition, the building includes 1’200 square metres of new office space on three floors for employees who were previously based at separate locations. The former premises in the Kammerfeld industrial estate are to be successively vacated, the compan says.
“Europe is a leader in many technologies, and we want to show an even stronger presence vis-à-vis our European customers, with the aim of jointly developing efficient and tailor-made robotics solutions,” explains Manfred Stern, President and CEO of Yaskawa Europe GmbH.
The company has not only expanded its capabilities in Allershausen; during the autumn of 2017 Yaskawa also laid the foundation stone for the company’s first European robot manufacturing plant in Kocevje, Slovenia. Starting in 2018, Yaskawa’s first completely European-built Motoman robots are to be produced here.
“The new production and development capacities also permit the shortest delivery times for our mechanical engineering customers and system integrators, together with whom we will be claiming additional market shares,” says Bruno Schnekenburger, President of the Robotics Division at Yaskawa Europe GmbH on the occasion of the latest opening.
With this EUR 7.8 million extension, the Japanese company has once again increased its production and warehouse capacities at the headquarters of its European Robotics Division in Allershausen, the company states in a press release
The new extension is made up of new warehouse space – about 1’600 square metres – and a workshop and production area, covering more than 2’000 square metres. The new extension building has also added new office space.
This is where Yaskawa will be constructing robot welding units and commissioning customised industrial robots for European customers. In addition, the building includes 1’200 square metres of new office space on three floors for employees who were previously based at separate locations. The former premises in the Kammerfeld industrial estate are to be successively vacated, the compan says.
“Europe is a leader in many technologies, and we want to show an even stronger presence vis-à-vis our European customers, with the aim of jointly developing efficient and tailor-made robotics solutions,” explains Manfred Stern, President and CEO of Yaskawa Europe GmbH.
The company has not only expanded its capabilities in Allershausen; during the autumn of 2017 Yaskawa also laid the foundation stone for the company’s first European robot manufacturing plant in Kocevje, Slovenia. Starting in 2018, Yaskawa’s first completely European-built Motoman robots are to be produced here.
“The new production and development capacities also permit the shortest delivery times for our mechanical engineering customers and system integrators, together with whom we will be claiming additional market shares,” says Bruno Schnekenburger, President of the Robotics Division at Yaskawa Europe GmbH on the occasion of the latest opening.
Kongsberg Maritime and Norautron extend partnership Kongsberg Maritime has renewed its supplier agreement with electronics manufacturer...
Yaskawa inaugurates extension in Allershausen Japanese robotics company, Yaskawa, has added a 5’000 square metre building extension...
Hanza expands in Sweden – acquires Wermland Mechanics Swedish manufacturer Hanza Holding has signed an agreement to acquire Wermland...
Apple accelerates US investment and job creation The Cupertino company has announced a new set of investments targeted at...
Saab inaugurates new development centre in Finland Swedish defence and security company Saab is expanding its activities in Finland having...
Mazda & Toyota to invest $1.6 billion in new US manufacturing plant The joint venture will result in a new U.S. auto manufacturing plant in Alabama which will employ up to 4’000 people.
NIBE acquires 60% of the shares of Ohio-based BriskHeat NIBE has reached an agreement to acquire 60% of the outstanding shares in BriskHeat...
OSI Systems signs two-year contract OSI Systems' Security division has, as a follow on to its existing contract, signed a new...
Continental supplies the heart of the electrical system in the Audi A8 When coasting to a halt at a red light, the engine in the new Audi A8 shuts down at 22 km/h –...
Fingerprints & Gentex to bring iris authentication to cars Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, and Gentex, a player in digital vision and...
Nexans acquires Danish cable company French cable company, Nexans, announces that the company is acquiring BE CableCon in a...
Camtek starts 2018 with highest ever backlog Camtek Ltd. has received multiple orders, most of them for multiple systems, totalling...
Comtech receives $1.7 million contract Comtech Telecommunications says that during its second quarter of fiscal 2018, its...
Jaguar Land Rover to open R&D centre in Ireland Jaguar Land Rover has confirmed plans to open a software engineering centre and...
ODU’s investments payed off – further expansions on the horizon German connector specialist, ODU, starts 2018 with on steady ground. During the...
UQM receives follow-on order from DANNAR UQM Technologies, says it has received a follow-on order from Indiana-based off-road electric...
Cicor’s sales increased 14% in 2017 Swiss EMS provider, Cicor, has released its preliminary order intake and sales figures for the...
Samsung kicks off US production of home appliances Samsung has officially started commercial production at its first U.S. based home appliance...
Jabil expands and relocates in Penang EMS provider Jabil says it's expanding and relocating its Global Business Centre (GBC) in Penang, Malaysia. The company will relocate from Penang’s Bayan Lepas Industrial Park to GBS@Mayang in order to accommodate future...
Fiat Chrysler to invest $1 billion in Michigan – adding 2’500 jobs Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is planning to invest more than USD 1 billion to modernise its Warren Truck Assembly Plant to produce the next-gen Ram heavy duty truck.
Cypress Industries acquires Concurrent Manufacturing Solutions Texas-based contract manufacturer Cypress Industries ended 2017 by acquiring...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments