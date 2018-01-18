Another follow-on order for OSI Systems

OSI Systems' Security division has received a follow-on order for approximately USD 21 million to provide multiple additional units of its RTT 110 (Real Time Tomography) explosive detection systems that will be installed at Charles de Gaulle international airport located near Paris, France.

OSI Systems' Chairman and CEO, Deepak Chopra, commented, "We are pleased to announce this RTT order and look forward to continuing to serve this customer. Our RTT checked baggage solution's installed base continues to grow with European airports that are actively seeking to upgrade their screening infrastructure to the latest aviation threat detection standards."