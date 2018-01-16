© Gentex Electronics Production | January 16, 2018
Fingerprints & Gentex to bring iris authentication to cars
Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, and Gentex, a player in digital vision and connected car technology, have entered into an exclusive partnership agreement to bring iris-scanning technology to the automotive industry.
Automakers are keen to integrate biometric-based driver authentication into vehicles in order to improve vehicle security, cabin personalization, and securely authorize in-vehicle payments, home automation control, and additional cloud-based services, the company’s say in a press release detailing the partnership.
“Collaboration is key within the automotive ecosystem, and as a leading provider of smart mirrors and automotive electronics, Gentex brings an unmatched platform and vehicle real estate through which we can deploy our ActiveIRIS technology. Together, we aim to advance the market for vehicle-integrated biometrics systems that authenticate the driver and deliver custom security, comfort and convenience features. We see a great opportunity for multimode biometry, both locally and in the cloud,” says Christian Fredrikson, president and chief executive officer at Fingerprints.
Locating the iris authentication system in or around the mirror would allow auto manufacturers to offer the solution in varying vehicle trim packages, without requiring substantial redesign of the vehicle’s interior.
For auto manufacturers that use key fobs, or car sharing providers that leverage phone apps to identify the driver, iris recognition could act as a second layer of security, confirming the driver’s identity, with a false acceptance rate as low as one in 10 million, the press release continues.
Upon entering the vehicle, the biometric system would identify the driver with an iris scan, and, if authorized, start the car and personalize setup by automatically adjusting mirrors, steering wheel, seat position, music favourites, GPS locations, and more. ActiveIRIS could also provide an additional layer of security for vehicle-to-home automation services and vehicle-to-infrastructure transactions.
“The ActiveIRIS system could enable future vehicles to quickly and accurately identify drivers and personalize the in-vehicle experience. It would also enable two-factor authentication, securing and customizing everything from vehicle operation to in-vehicle functions such as speed limiting, geo-fencing, home automation control, toll payments, and in-vehicle transactions,” said Steve Downing, president and chief executive officer of Gentex Corporation.
While the first systems are likely to be discretely located inside a Gentex automatic-dimming rearview mirror or related windscreen mount, future systems could be developed in various locations in the vehicle.
“Collaboration is key within the automotive ecosystem, and as a leading provider of smart mirrors and automotive electronics, Gentex brings an unmatched platform and vehicle real estate through which we can deploy our ActiveIRIS technology. Together, we aim to advance the market for vehicle-integrated biometrics systems that authenticate the driver and deliver custom security, comfort and convenience features. We see a great opportunity for multimode biometry, both locally and in the cloud,” says Christian Fredrikson, president and chief executive officer at Fingerprints.
Locating the iris authentication system in or around the mirror would allow auto manufacturers to offer the solution in varying vehicle trim packages, without requiring substantial redesign of the vehicle’s interior.
For auto manufacturers that use key fobs, or car sharing providers that leverage phone apps to identify the driver, iris recognition could act as a second layer of security, confirming the driver’s identity, with a false acceptance rate as low as one in 10 million, the press release continues.
Upon entering the vehicle, the biometric system would identify the driver with an iris scan, and, if authorized, start the car and personalize setup by automatically adjusting mirrors, steering wheel, seat position, music favourites, GPS locations, and more. ActiveIRIS could also provide an additional layer of security for vehicle-to-home automation services and vehicle-to-infrastructure transactions.
“The ActiveIRIS system could enable future vehicles to quickly and accurately identify drivers and personalize the in-vehicle experience. It would also enable two-factor authentication, securing and customizing everything from vehicle operation to in-vehicle functions such as speed limiting, geo-fencing, home automation control, toll payments, and in-vehicle transactions,” said Steve Downing, president and chief executive officer of Gentex Corporation.
While the first systems are likely to be discretely located inside a Gentex automatic-dimming rearview mirror or related windscreen mount, future systems could be developed in various locations in the vehicle.
Saab inaugurates new development centre in Finland Swedish defence and security company Saab is expanding its activities in Finland having...
Mazda & Toyota to invest $1.6 billion in new US manufacturing plant The joint venture will result in a new U.S. auto manufacturing plant in Alabama which will employ up to 4’000 people.
NIBE acquires 60% of the shares of Ohio-based BriskHeat NIBE has reached an agreement to acquire 60% of the outstanding shares in BriskHeat...
OSI Systems signs two-year contract OSI Systems' Security division has, as a follow on to its existing contract, signed a new...
Continental supplies the heart of the electrical system in the Audi A8 When coasting to a halt at a red light, the engine in the new Audi A8 shuts down at 22 km/h –...
Fingerprints & Gentex to bring iris authentication to cars Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, and Gentex, a player in digital vision and...
Nexans acquires Danish cable company French cable company, Nexans, announces that the company is acquiring BE CableCon in a...
Camtek starts 2018 with highest ever backlog Camtek Ltd. has received multiple orders, most of them for multiple systems, totalling...
Comtech receives $1.7 million contract Comtech Telecommunications says that during its second quarter of fiscal 2018, its...
Jaguar Land Rover to open R&D centre in Ireland Jaguar Land Rover has confirmed plans to open a software engineering centre and...
ODU’s investments payed off – further expansions on the horizon German connector specialist, ODU, starts 2018 with on steady ground. During the...
UQM receives follow-on order from DANNAR UQM Technologies, says it has received a follow-on order from Indiana-based off-road electric...
Cicor’s sales increased 14% in 2017 Swiss EMS provider, Cicor, has released its preliminary order intake and sales figures for the...
Samsung kicks off US production of home appliances Samsung has officially started commercial production at its first U.S. based home appliance...
Jabil expands and relocates in Penang EMS provider Jabil says it's expanding and relocating its Global Business Centre (GBC) in Penang, Malaysia. The company will relocate from Penang’s Bayan Lepas Industrial Park to GBS@Mayang in order to accommodate future...
Fiat Chrysler to invest $1 billion in Michigan – adding 2’500 jobs Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is planning to invest more than USD 1 billion to modernise its Warren Truck Assembly Plant to produce the next-gen Ram heavy duty truck.
Cypress Industries acquires Concurrent Manufacturing Solutions Texas-based contract manufacturer Cypress Industries ended 2017 by acquiring...
PCB Benesov updates its machine park with new tester The Czech PCB manufacturer is expanding its testing capabilities by acquiring a Zmetrix...
ITW EAE Mexico adds sales channel manager ITW EAE, the Electronic Assembly Equipment division of Illinois Tool Works, has added...
TE Connectivity in talks to acquire ABB’s entrelec business Connectivity and sensor product company, TE Connectivity, says that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with ABB to acquire the company's entrelec terminal block business.
Japanese manufacturer to set up battery plant in Hungary GS Yuasa Corporation says it planning to establish a manufacturing subsidiary...
Conti: 'We're exploring options' Following a string of media reports stating that Continental AG is considering possible...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments