Camtek starts 2018 with highest ever backlog

Camtek Ltd. has received multiple orders, most of them for multiple systems, totalling 17 tools, for its Next Generation systems for the 3D metrology and measurement of bumps in the Advanced Packaging market.

The orders were received by Camtek from multiple (unnamed) tier-1 customers in recent weeks. Most of the tools are expected to be installed in the first half of 2018.



These orders follow the initial market introduction of Camtek’s Next Generation 3D Metrology system which was launched at Semicon Taiwan in September 2017 and has already been qualified by some of Camtek’s major customers, a press release reads.



“Following our successful introduction of this new product as well as our customers’ intensive qualification process, we are pleased to receive these initial and already significant orders from some of our top-tier customers. This is another demonstration of our market leading position in metrology for the Advanced Packaging market. Our Next Generation systems are designed to meet the growing and stringent demands of this market, in both throughput and accuracy.," said COO Ramy Langer.



Rafi Amit, Chief Executive Officer, added, “These orders, together with our highest ever backlog, mark a very promising start to 2018. We are excited with our prospects for the year ahead. The successful introduction of our 3D metrology system increases our confidence in maintaining our competitive advantages in this market.”