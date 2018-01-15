© DANNAR Electronics Production | January 15, 2018
UQM receives follow-on order from DANNAR
UQM Technologies, says it has received a follow-on order from Indiana-based off-road electric vehicle and energy platform manufacturer, DD DANNAR, LLC.
UQM will ship HD 950T electric propulsion systems from this order to DANNAR in early 2018. DANNAR has introduced its Mobile Power Station (MPS), a heavy-duty EV designed for infrastructure maintenance and disaster response, powered by UQM’s heavy-duty e-drive system.
Due to increased exposure from DANNAR’s unveiling in 2017, the company is solidly positioned to meet its 2018 production demands.
This vehicle will provide clean and quiet energy for single-day or multiple-day work requirements. Its two-way charger and inverter allows for emergency export power from the battery system to support buildings and neighborhoods in time of crisis. It is outfitted with a hydraulic tool and attachment system and optional work arms that can be equipped.
UQM CEO Joseph Mitchell said, “For general utility use or use in an emergency where power backup is needed, and we see this DANNAR vehicle as best-in-class technology. We are glad to be starting 2018 with a follow-on order from DANNAR for their next stage of production.”
“UQM’s leading power density and e-drive technology pairs perfectly with our other industry leading partners, and has helped create this extraordinary vehicle,” said Gary Dannar, founder and CEO of DANNAR.
Due to increased exposure from DANNAR’s unveiling in 2017, the company is solidly positioned to meet its 2018 production demands.
This vehicle will provide clean and quiet energy for single-day or multiple-day work requirements. Its two-way charger and inverter allows for emergency export power from the battery system to support buildings and neighborhoods in time of crisis. It is outfitted with a hydraulic tool and attachment system and optional work arms that can be equipped.
UQM CEO Joseph Mitchell said, “For general utility use or use in an emergency where power backup is needed, and we see this DANNAR vehicle as best-in-class technology. We are glad to be starting 2018 with a follow-on order from DANNAR for their next stage of production.”
“UQM’s leading power density and e-drive technology pairs perfectly with our other industry leading partners, and has helped create this extraordinary vehicle,” said Gary Dannar, founder and CEO of DANNAR.
Comtech receives $1.7 million contract Comtech Telecommunications says that during its second quarter of fiscal 2018, its...
Jaguar Land Rover to open R&D centre in Ireland Jaguar Land Rover has confirmed plans to open a software engineering centre and...
ODU’s investments payed off – further expansions on the horizon German connector specialist, ODU, starts 2018 with on steady ground. During the...
UQM receives follow-on order from DANNAR UQM Technologies, says it has received a follow-on order from Indiana-based off-road electric...
Cicor’s sales increased 14% in 2017 Swiss EMS provider, Cicor, has released its preliminary order intake and sales figures for the...
Samsung kicks off US production of home appliances Samsung has officially started commercial production at its first U.S. based home appliance...
Jabil expands and relocates in Penang EMS provider Jabil says it's expanding and relocating its Global Business Centre (GBC) in Penang, Malaysia. The company will relocate from Penang’s Bayan Lepas Industrial Park to GBS@Mayang in order to accommodate future...
Fiat Chrysler to invest $1 billion in Michigan – adding 2’500 jobs Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is planning to invest more than USD 1 billion to modernise its Warren Truck Assembly Plant to produce the next-gen Ram heavy duty truck.
Cypress Industries acquires Concurrent Manufacturing Solutions Texas-based contract manufacturer Cypress Industries ended 2017 by acquiring...
PCB Benesov updates its machine park with new tester The Czech PCB manufacturer is expanding its testing capabilities by acquiring a Zmetrix...
ITW EAE Mexico adds sales channel manager ITW EAE, the Electronic Assembly Equipment division of Illinois Tool Works, has added...
TE Connectivity in talks to acquire ABB’s entrelec business Connectivity and sensor product company, TE Connectivity, says that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with ABB to acquire the company's entrelec terminal block business.
Japanese manufacturer to set up battery plant in Hungary GS Yuasa Corporation says it planning to establish a manufacturing subsidiary...
Conti: 'We're exploring options' Following a string of media reports stating that Continental AG is considering possible...
RIFAS expands production in Lithuania RIFAS, a designer and producer of electrotechnical systems, is expanding its production in...
Prototron Circuits goes with InSight PCB to accelerate quotation Prototron Circuits has chosen Frontline InSight PCB Pre-CAM Assessment Solution to...
GoPro open to sale - but not looking for buyer The action camera maker – who recently announced its exiting the drone market – says it...
Masen & Cleanergy intensifies collaboration Masen (Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy) and the Swedish solar technology...
Thales to supply HNA group with in-flight entertainment systems Thales will equip the subsidiary airlines of HNA Group with its latest In-Flight Entertainment...
ZF to expand manufacturing and engineering in Poland ZF Global Electronics says it will expand its manufacturing footprint to Eastern Europe to meet increasing European demand. a New 10'000 square-meter production facility will produce safety products including advanced camera...
Jenoptik establishes application centre in Silicon Valley Jenoptik announces that the company is opening a West Coast office to enhance...
Bosch and Conti each acquires a stake in HERE Digital mapping and locations service provider, HERE Technologies, has two new part...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments