Cicor’s sales increased 14% in 2017

Swiss EMS provider, Cicor, has released its preliminary order intake and sales figures for the financial year of 2017 – and according to the company, they were exceeded expectations.

The preliminary – unaudited – figures show record levels in regards to new order, amounting to CHF 233 million (EUR 197.41 million) for 2017. Which is a further increase from the very high order intake of the previous year (2016: CHF 223.5 million or EUR 189.36 million) but also a very healthy book-to-bill ratio of 1.08.



According to the provisional figures, sales for 2017 stand at around CHF 216 million (EUR 183 million), an increase of around 14% over the previous year (2016: CHF 189.5 million or EUR 160.56 million). The AMS Division (Advanced Microelectronics & Substrates) stands out with growth at over 20% in 2017.