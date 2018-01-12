© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Cypress Industries acquires Concurrent Manufacturing Solutions

Texas-based contract manufacturer Cypress Industries ended 2017 by acquiring Concurrent Manufacturing Solutions, located in Matamoros, Mexico.

With the acquisition the company is adding 135 employees and the 100’000 square foot facility allows Cypress Industries to offer a greater range of manufacturing solutions to its customers.



"Concurrent is a world-class sheet metal, circuit board and wire harness manufacturing facility,” says Cypress Industries CEO, Tom Lonsdale in a press release. “By merging Concurrent with our other facilities in the United States and India, we have achieved capabilities unprecedented for a midsize contract manufacturer."



"With manufacturing facilities in three countries, we can offer customers lower pricing, improved lead times and streamlined services,” says Lonsdale. “The addition of Concurrent Manufacturing Solutions to our company will allow us to continue our 25-30% year-over-year growth rates."