PCB Benesov updates its machine park with new tester

The Czech PCB manufacturer is expanding its testing capabilities by acquiring a Zmetrix controlled impedance tester ST600 from DALLCO.

The new unit will be installed in the manufacturer’s facility in Benesov, about 50 kilometres southwest of Prague.



The Zmetrix ST600, supplied by Italian equipment manufacturer DALLCO, is adding the capability of controlled impedance testing to the PCB manufacturer. With the ST600, PCB Benesov is completing its test lab to qualify its production for all possible requirements.