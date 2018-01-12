© olivier26 dreamstime.com

ITW EAE Mexico adds sales channel manager

ITW EAE, the Electronic Assembly Equipment division of Illinois Tool Works, has added Alejandro Aguilera as Sales Channel Manager for ITW EAE’s Mexico operations.

Alejandro will report directly to Carlos Takahashi, Mexico Sales Manager. In this capacity, Alejandro will be responsible for day-to-day sales activities with a focus on working with ITW EAE's channel partner, PAC Global, Mexico.



Alejandro will drive business development for MPM, Camalot and the Electrovert products through the channel and allow Carlos to focus on ITW's Corporate and large account penetration and support.



Alejandro has an impressive background in project management and sales. He previously worked at Interlatin Mexico where he utilized his extensive experience for the daily operating efficiency of Program and Customer Service Management with a focus on inter-departmental dynamics & management of customer requirements.



"Prior to Interlatin, Alejandro worked with Jabil, Flex and Benchmark which will accelerate his introduction to these "A" customers as he has a solid reputation, a tireless work ethic and internal knowledge of the customers' processes," said Carlos Takahashi, ITW EAE Mexico Sales Manager.