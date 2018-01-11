© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Electronics Production | January 11, 2018
TE Connectivity in talks to acquire ABB’s entrelec business
Connectivity and sensor product company, TE Connectivity, says that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with ABB to acquire the company's entrelec terminal block business.
The transaction is, as always, subject to certain conditions including receipt of customary regulatory approvals and prior consultation with employee representative bodies.
ABB’s entrelec terminal block business was founded as entrelec back in 1920. The business comprises research and development, product development, marketing and sales and management activities in Chassieu, France; and with main manufacturing sites in France and Poland.
“We believe the combination of the two portfolios will be more competitive on a larger scale under TE‘s ownership, while keeping all current sites and locations, and providing greater opportunities for customers and employees,” said Giampiero Frisio, Managing Director of ABB’s Business Unit Protection and Connection. “Combining our terminal block business with the strength of TE demonstrates ABB’s commitment to active portfolio management, a key element of our Next Level strategy.”
By adding the ABB’s entrelec terminal block offering, under the product brand entrelec, TE would be able to offer a complete system for power, signal and data connectivity with special focus on harsh environments. This system would be a crucial part of TE’s future product portfolio – and would contribute to TE’s ability to offer customers more comprehensive products, technologies and services, a press release reads.
“This intended acquisition is a very effective strategic fit for TE and will offer new growth opportunities. It represents an important step in TE’s ability to offer its customers a broader and more complete product platform to help them to reduce complexity and drive innovation. Moreover, the expansion of our Industrial team with employees from ABB will significantly enhance TE’s collaboration with more customers on their innovation and automation projects. Closeness to customers will be a key driver for customer satisfaction in our new organization and once final, we will work with ABB to ensure a smooth transition of the business,” said
Lars Brickenkamp, senior vice president and general manager of TE’s Industrial business unit.
