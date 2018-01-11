© GS yuasa

Japanese manufacturer to set up battery plant in Hungary

GS Yuasa Corporation says it planning to establish a manufacturing subsidiary company, GS Yuasa Hungary Ltd. in Hungary and to build a new plant for lithium-ion batteries.

Lithium-ion batteries will be assembled in a the plant with the lithium-ion cells made in Japan. These batteries will be used for SLI (Starting, Lighting, and Ignition) applications which are expected to expand in the European market. The company is also considering to manufacture the lithium-ion cells at the new plant in the future, the company states in a press release.



The new manufacturing facility represents a EUR 3.5 million investment from the company. Once complete it will have an annual production capacity of 500'000 batteries.