Thales to supply HNA group with in-flight entertainment systems

Thales will equip the subsidiary airlines of HNA Group with its latest In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) system on its fleet of 42 wide-body A330 and 17 A350 XWB aircraft.

The first AVANT A330 aircraft has entered into service in late 2017 and the first AVANT A350 aircraft is expected to enter into service in the 3rd Quarter of 2018.



HNA group manages several subsidiary airlines, including Hainan airlines, Capital Airlines, Tianjin Airlines, Lucky Air and West Air. The subsidiary airlines of HNA group already have a combined fleet of over 50 A330 aircraft flying with Thales IFE systems.



As part of this commitment, Thales is investing resources in the region to further enhance the integration of software and media capabilities that will enrich passenger experience and satisfy local market demands.



“We are proud of our long-term successful relationship with HNA Group. The selection of Thales AVANT IFE and connectivity solutions is a testimony to our continued investment in the region. We look forward to partnering with HNA Group to develop innovative solutions that enrich the passenger experience,” Dominique Giannoni, CEO, Thales InFlyt Experience said in a press release.



The new fleet will be equipped with the latest AVANT full high-definition monitors featuring the Avii Touch Passenger Media Unit. Avii provides a full android smartphone look and feel, and acts as a second entertainment screen.