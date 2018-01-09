© Jenoptik Electronics Production | January 09, 2018
Jenoptik establishes application centre in Silicon Valley
Jenoptik announces that the company is opening a West Coast office to enhance customer proximity and leverage growth in the US.
The new Jenoptik office, located in Fremont in the Silicon Valley region, aims to serve the engineering and product development needs of the region. The centre will also serve as a hub to connect and integrate competencies from other development centres of Jenoptik worldwide.
“As a result of Jenoptik’s strong growth, we continue to expand our North American operations”, said Stefan Traeger, President & CEO of Jenoptik AG. “The opening of our Application Centre in California will broaden our footprint and enable us to better serve our West Coast customers by giving them convenient access to our wide range of technological know-how, our customised systems engineering and our application solutions experience”, explains Traeger.
“As a result of Jenoptik’s strong growth, we continue to expand our North American operations”, said Stefan Traeger, President & CEO of Jenoptik AG. “The opening of our Application Centre in California will broaden our footprint and enable us to better serve our West Coast customers by giving them convenient access to our wide range of technological know-how, our customised systems engineering and our application solutions experience”, explains Traeger.
Jenoptik establishes application centre in Silicon Valley Jenoptik announces that the company is opening a West Coast office to enhance...
Bosch and Conti each acquires a stake in HERE Digital mapping and locations service provider, HERE Technologies, has two new part...
The top 25 EMS providers in Europe Reed Electronics Research’s annual ranking of the leading EMS manufacturers in Europe...
Hard times for GoPro – exits a market & reduces its workforce The action camera maker will exit the arial market after selling its remaining Karma inventory.
Nordson ASYMTEK acquires German company Dispensing, jetting, and coating technology company, Nordson ASYMTEK, announces that has...
Hella expands its presence in the US Lighting and electronics expert Hella reinforces its presence in the USA. The automotive...
Toshiba Medical Systems is now Canon Medical Systems Canon has now officially renamed Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation to Canon...
Isola transfers ownership to investment group Material sciences company, Isola Group, has a new owner. The company says that it has...
The list is here – last year's biggest fabless IC companies IC Insights' research shows that two Chinese companies – HiSilicon and Unigroup – are...
Stadium Group inks deal with Mouser to expand design-led opportunities The agreement signed with Mouser covers the distribution of Stadium’s standard technology...
Pillarhouse USA partners with E-tronix Global manufacturer and supplier of selective soldering systems, Pillarhouse USA, Inc. is...
Faurecia and Accenture join forces for connected and autonomous vehicles Faurecia (EO.PA), a global automotive supplier, and Accenture, a professional...
Christian Koenen takes over screen printing division of PVF Christian Koenen will take over the MICRON screen printing division of PVF GmbH, a family...
Orbital ATK receives order for in-orbit satellite servicing vehicle Orbital ATK has been awarded a contract for a second Mission Extension Vehicle (MEV-2). The...
Hyundai and Aurora to develop level 4 autonomous vehicles Hyundai Motor Company and Aurora, a provider of autonomous vehicle technology...
Universal Electronics invests in additional equipment Universal Electronics, Inc. (UEI) has increased its RoHS compliant printed circuit board...
Nordson acquires Sonoscan to expand its offering Nordson Corporation has acquired Sonoscan, Inc., an Illinois-based designer and...
Saab to deliver new lightweight torpedo to the Finnish navy Swedish defence company Saab has signed a contract for the production and deliveries of...
Orbotech names new Chief Financial Officer Orbotech has named Mr. Alon Rozner as Orbotech's new corporate Vice President and...
Development of ternary battery may ease the supply of cobalt The demand for xEV battery sees significant growth in 2017 due to the development of new energy vehicles, resulting in a 114% price surge for cobalt.
BlackBerry partners with Baidu for autonomous car technology The two companies will collaborate to accelerate the deployment of connected and...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments