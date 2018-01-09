Nortech Systems names new CFO

EMS provider, Nortech Systems, has named Connie Beck as vice president and chief financial officer.

Along with directing all financial planning and accounting practices, she will oversee Nortech’s relationships with its business partners, the financial community and shareholders.



“Connie brings many strengths to our senior management team with her varied experience and talents, including global operations,” says Rich Wasielewski, president and CEO of Nortech Systems. “Her proven financial and operations leadership will make her a valuable contributor to Nortech’s future.”



Beck was vice president of finance and controller for MOCON, Inc., a publicly traded provider of measurement instruments and services, from 2013 to 2017. She was a member of MOCON’s senior leadership team, supporting strategic planning and international multi-site operations. (MOCON was acquired by AMETEK in June 2017).



Prior to MOCON, she held director-level financial reporting positions with public companies Navarre Corporation and Lakes Entertainment, Inc. She also has over 10 years of public accounting experience with Grant Thornton, McGladrey & Pullen and Protiviti.